Replacement chiller in operation at Dixie Bee Elementary

May 7—A rental chiller is up and running at Dixie Bee Elementary, according to the Vigo County School Corp.

The school board approved an agreement for the rental chiller Monday night in response to cooling issues at the school.

The school's air conditioning system has not operating as it should, according to an email that recently went home to families.

A communication sent to families Tuesday said:

"After quick work by the VCSC facilities department, the replacement unit was put on a truck and delivered Monday (from Pennsylvania). Teams worked on installation and compliance throughout the day Monday and by this morning the system was operating properly.

"We want to thank our students and staff for their cooperation during the inconvenience last week. The school was never outside of manageable temperatures, but regardless, it was not ideal," the district statement said.

The school's former chiller was identified as part of the 2024 HVAC upgrades and is scheduled for replacement this winter.

The school will operate with the rental chiller for the remainder of the cooling season. The new chiller will be installed before April 2025.

The temporary replacement chiller is being rented for six months from Trane Rental Services at a cost of $12,106.