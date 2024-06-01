Who can replace elected chairs? Indian River County School Board on edge of slippery slope

Indian River County School Board members stand near the edge of a political slippery slope.

It relates to an issue that could affect any elected board on the Treasure Coast.

On May 20, Indian River County School Board member Gene Posca suggested amending policy to allow the chair or vice chair to be replaced if the majority believe those officers "no longer represent the board's interest or carry out their duty appropriately."

Posca didn't offer a reason for the proposal, but said he doubted the ability to remove a chair or vice chair would be used often.

The board took no immediate action on Posca's suggestion, but the issue might be discussed during its annual state-mandated reorganization meeting in November, if not sooner. Traditionally, at the reorganization meeting, the board selects a chair and vice chair who serve one-year terms in the year ahead.

Posca's proposal might have some merit, but only under extreme circumstances. The board ― really, any elected legislative body on the Treasure Coast ― should have some mechanism in place for removing a chair or vice chair in emergency situations.

However, this is a power that should be, as Posca suggested, used sparingly.

Is there a hidden agenda behind this proposal?

It's a bit concerning Posca is making this request so soon after a political shakeup on the board.

Gov. Ron DeSantis appointed Kevin McDonald April 2 to replace Brian Barefoot, who resigned and then attempted to rescind his resignation after finding out the new home he moved into actually was in the boundary of his school board district.

Barefoot had been aligned on the board with Chair Teri Barenborg and Vice Chair Peggy Jones when it came to supporting issues such as masks and opposing the removal of controversial books from school libraries.

Board members Jacqueline Rosario and Posca often took opposing positions on many of those issues. With Barefoot out and McDonald in, Posca and Rosario may sense an opportunity to create a new alliance to oust Barenborg and Jones.

As columnist Larry Reisman noted last month, DeSantis could have respected the will of Indian River County voters, and potentially avoided some unnecessary political turmoil, had he allowed Barefoot to walk back his resignation and remain on the board. However, Barefoot made an unforced error.

Yet even if Posca and Rosario could forge a coalition with McDonald to remove the officers, it doesn't mean they should.

Frequent leadership changes destabilize boards

Indian River County School Board members Gene Posca and Peggy Jones are shown during a school board meeting Monday, Sept. 25, 2023.

A board chair is assigned the thankless task of running meetings, which sometimes involves bruising the feelings of other participants or members of the public. Someone has to maintain decorum and keep the board moving toward completion of its agendas. The vice chair typically handles this duty in the chair's absence.

If a simple 3-2 vote could remove a chair (or vice chair), it could happen on an almost weekly basis, for frivolous to nonexistent reasons.

That doesn't promote stability or public confidence in the political system.

It's possible to foresee circumstances when a change in leadership might be necessary if, for example, the chair becomes unfit to serve due to mental incapacitation or other extreme circumstances. However, the rationale needs to be something more than just a political whim or a desire to punish a chair who has made an unpopular ruling in the course of running a meeting.

On some boards, the chair signs legal contracts, so it could be problematic if chairs are ousted on a regular basis.

If the Indian River County School Board, or any other elected body, wants to consider provisions to remove a chair or vice chair, here's a suggestion:

Rather than having the removal contingent upon a simple majority vote, require a supermajority to adopt such a change. For a five-member board, that would mean at least four votes would be necessary to make a change. For seven-member boards, at least five votes would be needed.

In such cases, there would have to be a pretty clear consensus that leadership changes were actually needed.

As Barefoot's abrupt resignation demonstrated, political circumstances can change quickly. The policies Treasure Coast elected bodies follow ought to be sturdy enough to weather such changes without major disruptions in operating procedures.

