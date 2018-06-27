Who Will Replace Anthony Kennedy? Here's the List of 20 Potential Trump Nominees

President Donald Trump said Wednesday that he will choose a replacement for retiring Supreme Court Justice Anthony Kennedy from two lists of potential nominees that he released during the campaign.

During the 2016 campaign, Trump took the unprecedented step of releasing a list of potential nominees to the Supreme Court, a measure designed to reassure conservatives nervous about his ideological bona fides.

He later released a second list, which he drew from when choosing Justice Neil Gorsuch.

Both lists featured potential nominees who were overwhelmingly white, male and middle-aged, typically hailing from red or battleground states in the Midwest, according to an analysis by USA Today.

Here’s a look at the 20 remaining names on those lists.

2017’s list of potential nominees

Amy Coney Barrett of Indiana, U.S. Court of Appeals for the Seventh Circuit

Keith Blackwell of Georgia, Supreme Court of Georgia

Charles Canady of Florida, Supreme Court of Florida

Steven Colloton of Iowa, U.S. Court of Appeals for the Eighth Circuit

Allison Eid of Colorado, U.S. Court of Appeals for the Tenth Circuit

Britt Grant of Georgia, Supreme Court of Georgia

Raymond Gruender of Missouri, U.S. Court of Appeals for the Eighth Circuit

Thomas Hardiman of Pennsylvania, U.S. Court of Appeals for the Third Circuit

Brett Kavanaugh of Maryland, U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit

Raymond Kethledge of Michigan, U.S. Court of Appeals for the Sixth Circuit

Joan Larsen of Michigan, U.S. Court of Appeals for the Sixth Circuit

Mike Lee of Utah, United States Senator

Thomas Lee of Utah, Supreme Court of Utah

Edward Mansfield of Iowa, Supreme Court of Iowa

Federico Moreno of Florida, U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Florida

Kevin Newsom of Alabama, U.S. Court of Appeals for the Eleventh Circuit

William Pryor of Alabama, U.S. Court of Appeals for the Eleventh Circuit

Margaret Ryan of Virginia, U.S. Court of Appeals for the Armed Forces

David Stras of Minnesota, U.S. Court of Appeals for the Eighth Circuit

Diane Sykes of Wisconsin, U.S. Court of Appeals for the Seventh Circuit

Amul Thapar of Kentucky, U.S. Court of Appeals for the Sixth Circuit

Timothy Tymkovich of Colorado, U.S. Court of Appeals for the Tenth Circuit

Robert Young of Michigan, Supreme Court of Michigan (Ret.)

Don Willett of Texas, U.S. Court of Appeals for the Fifth Circuit

Patrick Wyrick of Oklahoma, Supreme Court of Oklahoma

2016’s list of potential nominees

