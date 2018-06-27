    Who Will Replace Anthony Kennedy? Here's the List of 20 Potential Trump Nominees

    Abby Vesoulis

    President Donald Trump said Wednesday that he will choose a replacement for retiring Supreme Court Justice Anthony Kennedy from two lists of potential nominees that he released during the campaign.

    During the 2016 campaign, Trump took the unprecedented step of releasing a list of potential nominees to the Supreme Court, a measure designed to reassure conservatives nervous about his ideological bona fides.

    He later released a second list, which he drew from when choosing Justice Neil Gorsuch.

    Both lists featured potential nominees who were overwhelmingly white, male and middle-aged, typically hailing from red or battleground states in the Midwest, according to an analysis by USA Today.

    Here’s a look at the 20 remaining names on those lists.

    2017’s list of potential nominees

    Amy Coney Barrett of Indiana, U.S. Court of Appeals for the Seventh Circuit

    Keith Blackwell of Georgia, Supreme Court of Georgia

    Charles Canady of Florida, Supreme Court of Florida

    Steven Colloton of Iowa, U.S. Court of Appeals for the Eighth Circuit

    Allison Eid of Colorado, U.S. Court of Appeals for the Tenth Circuit

    Britt Grant of Georgia, Supreme Court of Georgia

    Raymond Gruender of Missouri, U.S. Court of Appeals for the Eighth Circuit

    Thomas Hardiman of Pennsylvania, U.S. Court of Appeals for the Third Circuit

    Brett Kavanaugh of Maryland, U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit

    Raymond Kethledge of Michigan, U.S. Court of Appeals for the Sixth Circuit

    Joan Larsen of Michigan, U.S. Court of Appeals for the Sixth Circuit

    Mike Lee of Utah, United States Senator

    Thomas Lee of Utah, Supreme Court of Utah

    Edward Mansfield of Iowa, Supreme Court of Iowa

    Federico Moreno of Florida, U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Florida

    Kevin Newsom of Alabama, U.S. Court of Appeals for the Eleventh Circuit

    William Pryor of Alabama, U.S. Court of Appeals for the Eleventh Circuit

    Margaret Ryan of Virginia, U.S. Court of Appeals for the Armed Forces

    David Stras of Minnesota, U.S. Court of Appeals for the Eighth Circuit

    Diane Sykes of Wisconsin, U.S. Court of Appeals for the Seventh Circuit

    Amul Thapar of Kentucky, U.S. Court of Appeals for the Sixth Circuit

    Timothy Tymkovich of Colorado, U.S. Court of Appeals for the Tenth Circuit

    Robert Young of Michigan, Supreme Court of Michigan (Ret.)

    Don Willett of Texas, U.S. Court of Appeals for the Fifth Circuit

    Patrick Wyrick of Oklahoma, Supreme Court of Oklahoma

