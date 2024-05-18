Repeat sex offender in Sacramento arrested for alleged attempt to have sex with child

(FOX40.COM) — A man who was previously convicted of several sex crimes and registered as a sex offender was arrested for trying to have sex with a 12-year-old girl, according to the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office.

Around 2:30 p.m. on May 9, SCSO said a 12-year-old girl was waiting at a bus stop when a man approached her and asked her age and where she was going. The girl was reportedly scared and said she was 14. Next, the man allegedly asked her if she wanted to have sex with him.

Right then, the bus arrived, and both the girl and the man got on the bus, according to SCSO. She took a picture of the man, sent the photo to her parents, and said she was being followed. The man later got off the bus, stared at the girl through the window, then got back on the bus.

Police said after the girl reached her final destination in East Sacramento, she got off the bus, and the man got off behind her. She immediately called 9-1-1, and the man walked away. Sacramento County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to the area and searched for the man but could not find him. Deputies then transported the girl home.

SCSO said it ran the photo the girl took through facial recognition software and found a match. The suspect was identified as 36-year-old Kahlilullah Razaq. In 2013, Razaq was convicted in Sacramento County of lewd and lascivious acts with a child under 14 and sentenced to six years in state prison.

While on parole in 2016, SCSO said Razaq was arrested and convicted of indecent exposure, but was released on parole in early 2024. On March 22, 2024, Razaq was arrested, again, when he offered money to an undercover sheriff’s deputy in exchange for sex. He was released five days later pending trial, according to SCSO.

On May 10, deputies said it arrested Razaq on a parole violation and booked him into the Sacramento County Main Jail for allegedly contacting a minor with the intent of committing a sex act.

