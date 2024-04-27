Repeat offender: Man arrested in Salt Lake City 2 times in 1 month

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) — A man has been arrested in Salt Lake City for the second time this month — most recently with guns, knives, and methamphetamine.

Louie Martinez, 23, was arrested on suspicion of possessing methamphetamine, a controlled substance with the intent to distribute, a weapon by a restricted person, and drug paraphernalia, as well as trespassing, the Salt Lake City Police Department said in a press release.

PREVIOUS ARTICLE: Wanted fugitive arrested in Utah with 2 guns, 3 knives

The investigation started at 9:20 a.m. on Wednesday, April 24, when a security guard waved down an officer with SLCPD’s Homeless Resource Center about a person trespassing near 130 S 300 E, the release states.

The officer spoke with the suspect, identified as Martinez, and reportedly found four knives, a throwing star, 22.4 grams of methamphetamine, a scale, a fentanyl pull, and drug paraphernalia.

Martinez was booked into the Salt Lake County Jail.

The previous arrest

Earlier this month, on April 4, Martinez was arrested with two firearms and three knives after a community member reportedly pointed him out to police.

At the time, he was arrested on suspicion of unlawful possession/purchase/transfer of a dangerous weapon, obstruction of justice, use or possession of drug paraphernalia, and criminal trespass.

A community member had reportedly waved down a SLCPD officer because they thought the man “may have been involved with a prior violent crime.”

The officer contacted Martinez and learned he had an outstanding warrant for his arrest. Additionally, they found he was in possession of weapons.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to ABC4 Utah.