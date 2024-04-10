Repeat DUI Offender Sentenced in Crash That Killed Father and Son Headed to College Orientation

In July 2023, Shane Lloyd, 50, and his son Jakob Lloyd, 19, were killed on the way to the teen's college orientation at the University of Central Florida

Orange County Sheriff's Office Leslie Gehret's mugshot

A repeat DUI offender was sentenced to over 23 years in prison after a drunk driving incident killed a father and son in Orange County, Fla. in July 2023, per a press release from Ninth Judicial Circuit State Attorney Andrew A. Bain.

Leslie Gehret, 41, “entered a plea for two counts of DUI Manslaughter,” per Bain’s press release. The April 8 ruling declared her guilty of the charge in the deaths of Shane Lloyd, 50, and his son Jakob Lloyd, 19, in July.

“The pain of losing Shane and Jakob in a horrible car crash is hard enough, but knowing that it was preventable and caused simply by the irresponsible, reckless and selfish actions of another is beyond measure,” said Sydney Lloyd, Shane’s wife and Jakob’s mother, per News 6. “Shane and Jakob would still be here if not for the extreme indifference Leslie Gehret exhibited that day.”

Per the news station, the father and son were visiting the University of Central Florida for orientation. Jakob had just graduated from high school in Colorado and planned to study forensic chemistry.

Getty Stock image of police lights

Gehret was also sentenced to 280 months in prison and then 12 months of probation. The judge also ruled that she was guilty of two counts of vehicular homicide and two counts of driving with a suspended license with death or serious injury; the additional four counts “will run concurrently” with the DUI manslaughter sentencing.

Her driver's license is also permanently suspended.

Orange County Sheriff's Office Leslie Gehret mugshot

When officers found Gehret at the scene, they discovered she was driving with a suspended license following a previous DUI arrest. According to court docs seen by PEOPLE, she was arrested in July 2022 for a DUI. At the time, it was ruled she was guilty of driving under the influence, a second-degree misdemeanor.

On July 9, 2023, Gehret ran a red light and “collided with another vehicle traveling in the opposite direction.” As a result of Gehret’s collision, the Lloyds’ car veered “off the road and overturned multiple times,” per Bain’s press release.

Both father and son “succumbed to injuries sustained in the crash,” while Gehret only suffered minor injuries.

An electronic data recorder determined Gehret was driving 87 to 94 mph when she struck the other vehicle, the release added. Authorities took her to a hospital for examination. Once there, deputies said she had “bloodshot eyes and detected the scent of alcohol on her person.”

It was later determined by tests — which were administered five hours after the crash — that her blood alcohol content was above the legal limit for driving.



