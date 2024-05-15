Repairs set for Highway 36 west of St. Joseph

May 14—Drivers traveling between Missouri and Kansas in the St. Joseph area will face delays beginning Wednesday as a resurfacing project begins on Highway 36.

A $7.5 million mill and overlay project will cover four miles starting just west of the Missouri River bridges and going to the 165th Road interchange in Doniphan County.

Whenever crews are working, traffic will be reduced to one lane. There also will be ramp closures at times. Message boards will be in place to direct motorists.

Work is set to take place during the daytime Monday through Friday until early July.

St. Joseph's Herzog Contracting is doing the work on the project.