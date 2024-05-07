Repairs to the Cape Coral Yacht Club Park Fishing Pier could cost up to $6.5 million

Nearly two years after Hurricane Ian hit and devastated south Cape Coral, the city council is planning to bring back the Yacht Club Park Fishing Pier in a big way.

"Basically the question that needs to be answered is how long do we want the pier to last?" Councilmember Bill Steinke said.

The city will discuss the pier's next steps, including deciding the cost of repairs, estimating permitting and construction duration, and its longevity.

The repairs, restoration, and reconstruction of the pier could cost between $4.3 million and $6.5 million.

The topic will be discussed and potentially voted on at this Wednesday's regular meeting at 10:30 a.m. in council chambers.

Here's what you need to know:

Pier damage

The Cape Coral Yacht Club pier suffered severe damage after impact from Hurricane Ian was felt in the area. The city of Cape Coral showed major signs of damage after strong winds and flood waters as a result of Hurricane Ian impacted areas of the city on Thursday September 29, 2022.The city of Cape Coral showed major signs of damage after strong winds and flood waters as a result of Hurricane Ian impacted areas of the city on Thursday September 29, 2022.

Hurricane Ian hit Cape Coral on Sept. 28, causing major damage to Cape Coral's Yacht Club Community Park and all of its facilities.

The pier is structurally compromised, with the decking and railing destroyed, and the fish cleaning stations and benches nowhere to be found.

Pile Restoration

Ryan and Iulia (cq) Poe, visiting from Columbus, Ohio, check out an osprey as they take a stroll along a wet Cape Coral Yacht Club Pier Friday, June 3, 2022. The couple enjoys bird watching and was here on vacation. Rain and dark skies were prominent in the morning as a Tropical Storm watch was issued earlier for the west coast of Florida.

Kimley Horn, a consulting firm focusing on public and private developments, performed two levels of investigation of the existing piles with two options on how to move forward with repairs.

Piles are driven into the ground and used as foundations for docks, and they can be wooden, concrete, or metal.

The first option would take a phased approach toward restoration of the piling, with phase one restoring 24 damaged piles and those disturbed during the investigation. Additional pile deterioration may be identified during the repair process.

This option would provide an estimated 15 years of service life for the pier, with subsequent investigation required to restore additional piles as deterioration is identified.

The second option is the complete restoration of the piling at once, providing an estimated 25 years of service life with no subsequent restoration required.

Full pier reconstruction

The pier at Cape Coral Yacht Club Park.

Two options were presented by the firm on how to proceed.

Option one would install new decking, rails, and sun shelter once the existing pile restoration has been completed with whichever pile option is chosen.

A U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Nationwide Permit for maintenance would be required due to the potential disturbance of the river bottom during pile restoration.

The estimated permitting time frame for this option would be between six to nine months.

Option two is a complete reconstruction of the pier, including new piles with deck rails and a shade structure. A general permit requiring multi-agency review would be required.

The estimated permitting time frame for this option would be between 12 to 18 months.

Costs

The pier was an early feature at the Cape Coral Yacht Club in the 1960s

The city has three overall options with pile restoration and pier reconstruction in mind.

If the city decided to only repair the damaged piles, the cost of full construction would be more than $4.3 million, take six to nine months of permitting, and take six to 10 months of construction.

Repairing all the piles would cost over $6.5 million, take six to nine months of permitting, and take six to 10 months of construction.

The city could also remove and replace all the piles, and that would cost over 5.4 million, take 12 to 18 months of permitting, and take six to 10 months of construction.

Cape Coral will determine funding options in the future, and potentially allocate $2 million from the state, which is to be used toward Yacht Club shoreline, beach, and pier restoration, to the project.

