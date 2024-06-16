Repair project wraps up at Grand Isle Public Fishing Pier

GRAND ISLE, La. (WGNO) — Grand Isle Port Commission leaders announced that repairs have been made to the Public Fishing Pier, making it compliant with the Americans with Disabilities Act.

Port officials said the repairs come after the pier, located at the end of Smith Lane on Bayou Rigaud, was damaged by Hurricane Ida in August 2021.

The project was designed to repair the pier and ensure it was compliant with ADA standards.

Port officials said the repairs included replacing handrails, parts of the walkway, overhead lighting, resurfacing the parking lot, restriping parking spaces and installing new surveillance cameras.

They said the Grand Isle Port Commission received funding for the project from a Federal Emergency Management Agency Public Assistance grant, the state and Jefferson Parish.

“We are glad to be able to continue to upgrade our public access facilities for tourism and for them to be able to enjoy around the clock fishing at this popular spot,” said Port Executive Director Weldon Danos.

