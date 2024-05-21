Rep. Warren Petryk announces he’s not running, Nickolas Butler and Christian Phelps announce they are running, for 93rd



EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WLAX/WEUX) – A longtime local state legislator announces his retirement from the State Assembly. State Representative Warren Petryk announced in a news release that he has decided not to seek reelection to the 93rd Assembly District in the November election.

Petryk, a Republican from the town of Washington in Eau Claire County, was first elected to the legislature in 2010. He says what he’ll miss most about his time in office, is the people he’s met along the way, “I’m so proud of my colleagues but mostly my constituents. It’s been a love affair with the people of the 93rd. I really like all of them whether they agree with me or disagree. It’s been my distinct honor and pleasure to represent them in Madison.”

The 93RD District currently includes Southwest Eau Claire County and parts of Dunn, Pepin, Trempealeau and Pierce Counties. Petryk’s term is up in January next year (2025).

Meanwhile, Nickolas Butler is announcing his candidacy for the 93rd Assembly District as a Democrat. He made the announcement in a news conference this morning (5/20/24). Butler is a writer and lives in Fall Creek.

He says, if elected, his priorities are to work with area and state leaders to stabilize the region’s medical systems, strengthen schools, aid local voting systems, and protect natural resources. He also talked about what led to his decision to run, “This feels (like) a big moment in Wisconsin politics. With fair maps, I just feel like it was a responsibility to run. The people in these communities are the same but it used to be the 93rd was heavily gerrymandered so that it was almost impossible for somebody other than a Republican to win. Now it’s a much more competitive district. It’s a fair district.”

Another Democrat, Christian Phelps of Eau Claire, has also announced he’s running for the seat.

