Rep. Tom Cole defeats Paul Bondar in Republican bid for Oklahoma's 4th Congressional seat

U.S. Rep. Tom Cole, R-Okla., was approved as chairman of the House Appropriations Committee by the GOP Steering Committee on Tuesday. In this photo, he leaves during a break in a House Republican caucus meeting at the Longworth House Office Building in 2023.

U.S. Rep. Tom Cole, 75, has defeated political newcomer Paul Bondar in one of Oklahoma's most hotly contested races in the 2024 primaries.

Cole secured the Republican bid for the U.S. House District 4 seat with 65% of the vote. The Associated Press called the race at 7:33 p.m.

Cole will face the winner of the Democratic primary in the general election this fall, getting the chance to continue his current 21-year stay in the office.

More: 2024 Oklahoma Primary Election Results

District 4 represents southern Oklahoma, including Midwest City, Norman, and Moore as well as a large part of southern Oklahoma City. Its population of over 800,000 is mostly urban.

Endorsed by Donald Trump, Cole supports gun rights and national security. He has represented District 4 since 2003. Cole has graduate degrees in British history from The University of Oklahoma and Yale. Cole is married and has one son. He was born in Shreveport, LA.

Cole defeated Republican opponents Nick Hankins, Andrew Hayes, Paul Bondar, and Rick Whitebear Harris.

On Nov. 5, he will face the winner of the Democratic primary, Mary Brannon.

This article originally appeared on Oklahoman: Oklahoma election results: Tom Cole defeats Paul Bondar for District 4