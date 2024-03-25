Rep. Tim Burchett sued in federal court over false tweet about Kansas City shooting

U.S. Rep. Tim Burchett is being sued by a Kansas City-area resident who says a false tweet from the congressman caused him distress.

Denton Loudermill sued Burchett on March 25 in federal court.

After a fatal shooting at a Kansas City Chiefs Super Bowl celebration Feb. 14, Burchett tweeted a photo of Loudermill, falsely saying he was one of the shooters and was an illegal resident. Neither is true.

Loudermill was arrested because he was suspected of being drunk in public, and Burchett shared a photo of him in handcuffs at the parade. Loudermill was released and police never suspected he was connected to the shooting.

Police arrested three juveniles they suspected to be the shooters, and ultimately two were charged. Later, three adults also were charged in the murder.

Loudermill said in his lawsuit that Burchett's false accusations about him being the shooter and an "illegal alien" caused him mental distress and emotional suffering.

Burchett's allegations, the lawsuit says, "were false and were circulated widely among defendant’s followers and defendant’s false assertions about plaintiff were reposted and widely circulated to more than one million people around the world who had interactions or engagements with defendant’s false assertions about plaintiff."

Loudermill is asking for $75,000 due to the "highly offensive" nature of Burchett's accusations.

Burchett declined to comment to Knox News, citing the ongoing litigation.

This article originally appeared on Knoxville News Sentinel: Rep. Tim Burchett sued over false tweet about Kansas City shooting