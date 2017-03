Watch TV shows, movies and more on Yahoo View, available now on iOS and Android.

On NBC’s “Meet the Press,” Rep. Adam Schiff — the top Democrat on the House Intelligence Committee — defended his committee’s investigation, saying: "At the outset of the investigation, there was circumstantial evidence of collusion.

NBC Nightly News More

NBC Nightly News

Watch "NBC Nightly News with Lester Holt," providing reports and analysis of the day's most newsworthy national and international events.