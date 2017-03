Love: Please, people in government do something about the president so that the world can stop laughing at the most incompetent president we have ever seen in our country history. He hasn't done anything but undo what Obama had done, that is not an accomplishment. It shows he has no clue what to do on his own and that Obama is embedded in his head. The politicians need to remember the people put them there to work for us and not for their own selfish political reasons.