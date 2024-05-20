Rep. Raskin: “the highest court in the land has the lowest ethical standards.”

TechCrunch

One way to do that is by running an internal hackathon around a theme and having employees attack a problem together. Brandon Kessler, CEO and co-founder at DevPost, a company that helps customers organize and manage internal and external hackathons, says that he’s seen how hackathons help companies encourage their employees to solve big problems. “Without question, innovation and collaboration are the two key value props when it comes to running internal hackathons, and almost everyone wants both,” Kessler told TechCrunch.