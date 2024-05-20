Rep. Raskin: “the highest court in the land has the lowest ethical standards.”
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
How did a symbol associated with Donald Trump’s election subversion efforts end up outside the home of a Supreme Court justice? MSNBC’s Ayman Mohyeldin breaks down a New York Times report that’s raising fresh concerns over Justice Samuel Alito’s impartiality, and speaks to Congressman Jamie Raskin about the need for ethics reform at the nation’s highest court.