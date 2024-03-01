Rep. Paul Holvey to retire after 20 years representing Eugene area in Oregon legislature

State Rep. Paul Holvey D-Eugene announced he will not seek re-election after 20 years in the Oregon legislature.

"It’s time for me to commit to personal and family priorities after serving in the State Legislature for more than 20 years," Holvey said in a press release. "I’m stepping aside to let the voters in House District 8 elect a new Representative for 2025."

Holvey, 70, announced his retirement six months after he defeated a recall attempt with 90% of the vote. In his announcement, he thanked his wife Terrie for her "support, sacrifice and patience" and "all who have engaged in dialogue with me to help make decisions to better all of Oregon."

Holvey, at the time a carpenter's union representative, was appointed to the state legislature in 2004 to fill the vacancy left when Floyd Prozanski, D-Eugene, left the seat to instead serve in the state senate. Holvey was re-elected to the state house every two years since and has served as Speaker Pro Tempore since 2017. He has also chaired the Committee on Business and Labor since 2021.

House District 8 includes Eugene, generally south of I-105 and east of Chambers Street, as well as unincorporated areas south of Eugene. All Oregon house districts will hold primary elections this May and general elections this November.

