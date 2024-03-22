Rep. Overdorf's bill would incentivize approving development quickly. Here's a better idea

Here's a complaint you almost never hear in Florida: "I sure wish this place was growing faster than it is."

Nevertheless, state Rep. Toby Overdorf, R-Palm City, co-sponsored a bill last session that was geared toward speeding up the development review process in cities and counties across the state.

The legislation, House Bill 791, wasn't passed into law this year. However, Overdorf told me he plans to re-file the bill next year, in hope of getting better results.

The bill would basically establish what one legislative observer called a "shot clock" for local government officials in charge of reviewing development applications.

Putting government officials 'on the clock'

Officials would have to acknowledge receipt of applications within five days of their submission. Then, within 30 days of submission, government officials would have to inform applicants if all the required materials had been submitted.

None of that sounds terribly unreasonable, but there's more.

For land-use cases in which no hearings were required ― basically, those in which the applicants' proposed land uses match the existing zoning ― applications would need to be approved or rejected within 120 days. If hearings were required, the deadline for making a decision would be extended to 180 days.

If government officials were unable to meet those deadlines, the applicants could get some or all of their application fees refunded.

Overdorf said the deadlines for development application review already are in state law, but there are no penalties for violating them. He's hoping the threat of fees being lost will spur local officials to move more expeditiously.

He made a point of noting Stuart, Port St. Lucie and Martin County are all very good at meeting development review deadlines. However, he said there have been problems in other jurisdictions elsewhere in the state.

Overdorf said the bill didn't encounter any opposition in the Legislature this year. He said there were few questions and no votes against the bill as it worked its way through the committee process. This appears to be a case where legislators simply ran out of time to get the bill through both the House of Representatives and Senate prior to adjournment.

"It will come back next year, is what it boils down to," Overdorf said.

Bill could have unintended consequences

Rep. Toby Overdorf attends the Indiantown High School Building Dedication on Wednesday, Aug. 2, 2023, at 19000 S.W. Citrus Blvd. in Martin County. Operated by Indian River State College in partnership with the Martin County School District, the school's curriculum is focused on college preparedness as well as career and workforce education.

Before I go over my concerns about the bill, I want to applaud Overdorf for being open and willing to explain his ideas, even to people he might suspect disagree with him. I can't say the same for every public official on the Treasure Coast.

Still, this bill is problematic in several ways. First, local government officials have been complaining for years about being micromanaged by their counterparts at the state level. This seems like another step in that direction.

Second, it seems like Florida's laws are already heavily stacked in favor of developers. Making developers' jobs even easier than they already are should be a low priority.

Granted, local government officials would still retain their authority to reject plans they consider incompatible with their zoning codes and/or comprehensive land-use plans. However, they could lose all of the fees that cover at least some of the administrative costs associated with reviewing the applications.

Local officials might feel rushed to make quick decisions on land-use cases, to avoid being blamed for the loss of fees. The reality is, some cases are more complicated than others and therefore require more careful review.

For example, St. Lucie County officials recently spent months reviewing plans for an apartment complex that would have almost completely encircled the former home of Crayon inventor and philanthropist Edwin Binney. The St. Lucie County Commission ultimately rejected those plans, which was a wise and well-considered decision.

Why not penalize developers for delays, too?

More than 150 concerned residents meet at Pirates Cove Resort and Marina on Thursday, Sept. 14, 2023, in Port Salerno to meet each other and form a united front to control the growth possibly coming to the enclave. The front is led by the group Save Our Salerno.

The bill also would create a one-size-fits-all standard, even though cities and counties vary greatly in size, which means some have more staffers assigned to review land-use cases and some receive far more land-use cases than others.

These deadlines would be the same for cities as large as Port St. Lucie and Fort Pierce, but also as small as Sewall's Point, Jupiter Island and St. Lucie Village. At a minimum, it seems like there ought to be a sliding scale for the deadlines, pegged to either the volume of applications received, staff members available for review, or both.

There's the potential for mischief with this bill, too. Developers who want to wriggle out of paying fees could intentionally make their applications more complex, making it more difficult for city or county staff members to meet the deadlines.

The fee waivers wouldn't go into effect, however, if developers requested delays themselves. Which goes to the heart of a problem I wish Overdorf and his legislative colleagues would address.

If expediency is the issue, why not penalize developers for requesting repeated delays after their cases have been advertised for public hearings?

Developers in high-profile cases where there's a lot of public opposition can suppress public turnout at meetings by seeking repeated delays. That seemed to be the case a couple of years ago, when Martin County commissioners were considering the so-called "rural lifestyle" land-use amendment and the accompanying Atlantic Fields subdivision.

Who knows how many people got frustrated by the repeated postponements in the case and didn't attend when the public hearings were finally held?

Letting communities manage their own growth rates would help

In light of that, why not pass a bill, or at least add an amendment to this bill, that would give developers two "free" opportunities to request postponements, but then the third request would mean starting the application process over, with the previously paid fees forfeited to local governments? Surely, the time government officials and citizens spend on these cases is as valuable as the developers' time, right?

I really wish Overdorf or some other legislator would sponsor a bill that would eliminate the requirement for local governments to adjust their comprehensive plans to keep pace with the state's growth projections. If nothing else ― and this is setting the bar very low ― cities and counties ought to be allowed to determine for themselves how much growth they want to accommodate.

No doubt, some cities and counties would continue to accept as many new residential and commercial developments as they could handle, while others would probably pull back and opt for lower densities in at least some neighborhoods.

I realize I'm dreaming big there. But a "three strikes and you're out" rule for developer delays? That seems entirely consistent with the intent of HB 791. What's good for the goose is good for the gander, right?

This column reflects the opinion of Blake Fontenay. Contact him via email at blake.fontenay@tcpalm.com or at 772-232-5424.

