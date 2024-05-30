Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene Forgets Trump's Friendship With Jeffrey Epstein
Republican Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene attempted to thwart those danged libs who keep trying to hold Donald Trump to account on Thursday.
But it didn’t go so well because of a little detail called “evidence.”
It all started when the controversial Georgia congresswoman sent a social media post while a New York City jury deliberated in the former president’s hush money trial.
Greene wasn’t happy that the “same demented democrats that are abusing our justice systems to try to make Pres Trump a ‘felon’” are refusing the prosecute the people who are allegedly on a client list of notorious sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein that so far has never been produced. (Court documents made public earlier this year did not link Trump to any wrongdoing.)
The same demented democrats that are abusing our justice systems to try to make Pres Trump a “felon” refuse to prosecute Epstein’s client list.
Just think about that.
It’s possible Greene thought she had a solid case. Instead, many people reminded Greene that her fearless leader was actually pretty good friends with Epstein for a time.
And, yes, there were receipts.
Good point, I'm sure Trump will be thrilled with more indictments
This Epstein? pic.twitter.com/BVBr15TCvK
Yeah, we are starting with Epstein's best friend. pic.twitter.com/1vrMUsSHJi
We are thinking about Trump and Epstein…
This your guy? https://t.co/QydZvqrF4t
