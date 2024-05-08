Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene is booed as she introduces a motion to oust Mike Johnson from the House Speakership.

I seek recognition to give notice of my intent to raise a question of the privileges of the House. The form of the resolution is as follows. Declaring the office of Speaker of the House Representatives to be vacant. This is the Uniparty for the American people watching. Gentlelady will suspend. Order. Order. The gentlewoman from Georgia is recognized. Whereas the House Republican Conference elected Mike Johnson on October 25, 2023, after three and a half weeks of trying to decide on a new Speaker of the House. Mr. Speaker, the House is not in order. House will be in order.

