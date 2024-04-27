Rep. Marcy Kaptur draws big crowd for Sandusky County Democratic Party spring dinner

FREMONT ― More than 140 guests, the most in recent memory, turned out to hear from Rep. Marcy Kaptur at he Sandusky County Democratic Party spring dinner Wednesday

Kaptur’s speech at the Victor Event Center centered around manufacturing and local investing in manufacturing skills and new technologies, including advances at Terra State Community College.

Rep. Marcy Kaptur was the keynote speaker Wednesday for the Sandusky County Democratic Party spring dinner at the Victor Event Center in Fremont.

“This is going to pay for students to go to Terra and to learn certain skills that can help to train more parts of the local workforce. That means jobs for this county and more parts the counties around us, creating more componentry. We are inventing the future, in this region,” Kaptur said. “We are not Columbus. We’re not a government center. We live or die in a private market.”

“She’s never represented us before, and she’s already brought millions of dollars into Sandusky County,” Sandusky County Democratic Party Chairman Chris Liebold said. “It’s great to have a representative with her experience. There may never be a Congresswoman to serve as long as she has. It’s kind of surreal to think about, and she’s incredibly competent.”

Dr. James Williams, coroner, left, speaks with Sandra Wise, Board of Elections member, center, and Rep Marcy Kaptur at the Sandusky County Democratic Party spring dinner Wednesday at the Victor Event Center in Fremont.

Kaptur has only represented the district for this term, since the district boundaries were changed after the last census, replacing Rep. Jim Jordan, R-Urbana. Jordan is still serving, as his district was also significantly modified.

In her keynote address, Kaptur spoke about a number of issues, leading off with some of the many projects for which she has been able to secure funding. Part of that list included green energy project funding for Kraft Heinz, which is being awarded up to $170 million from the U.S. Department of Energy for use at 10 U.S. plants including Fremont.

Kaptur has also secured funding for road reconstruction in Fremont, NASA funding for local aerospace company Sierra Lobo, support for new robotic teaching facilities at Terra State and for local airports.

Also speaking were Dr. James Williams, incumbent candidate for county coroner, and Ohio District 88 Rep. Dianne Selvey.

