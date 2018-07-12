Rep. Louie Gohmert Uses House Hearing To Sling Mud At FBI Agent's Marriage

A House hearing about FBI bias during the 2016 election erupted into chaos Thursday when Rep. Louie Gohmert (R-Texas) took aim at FBI agent Peter Strzok’s marriage.

Gohmert’s low blow appeared to be an effort to suggest Strzok ― who played critical roles in the investigation of former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton and the FBI’s then-secretive probe of ties between Russia and the Trump campaign ― could be lying under oath.

“I can’t help but wonder when I see you sitting there with a little smirk, how many times did you look so innocent into your wife’s eyes and lie to her about Lisa?” Gohmert furiously implored, referring to the former FBI lawyer Lisa Page, with whom Strzok had an extramarital affair.

“The credibility of a witness is always an issue,” Gohmert said after others in the room exclaimed in shock over the comments.

Rep. Gohmert’s low blow against Strzok: pic.twitter.com/FuM0CWBdcb — Ryan J. Reilly (@ryanjreilly) July 12, 2018

Rep. David Cicilline (D-R.I.) reportedly fired back that Gohmert was a “disgrace” and “outrageous,” while other voices could be heard yelling “Have you no decency?” and “You need your medication!”

Thursday’s joint hearing of the House Judiciary and House Oversight committees focused on a text Strzok sent Page in August 2016 stating “we’ll stop” Trump. The message, which Strzok said was written late at night and off the cuff after Trump’s offensive comments about a Gold Star family, has since come under scrutiny by congressional Republicans and the Justice Department’s internal watchdog.

Strzok, who was removed from special counsel Robert Mueller’s investigatory team as soon as the texts came to light, warned during his testimony Thursday that the focus on his conduct was “just another victory notch in Putin’s belt.”