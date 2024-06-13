Rep. Lauren Boebert spotted vaping where it’s not allowed —again

Colorado Rep. Lauren Boebert was spotted vaping where it’s prohibited once again.

The populist congresswoman smoked up at Wednesday’s Congressional Baseball Game for Charity in the nation’s capitol while wearing an autographed MAGA baseball cap, according to Politico.

Washington D.C.’s Nationals Park calls itself “a completely non-smoking and tobacco-free facility per District of Columbia law,” with no exceptions for any smoking devices.

The bombastic lawmaker was famously seen vaping and getting handsy with her date during a performance of the musical “Beetlejuice” in September. Boebert initially lied when complaints surfaced about her behavior that evening, but video from inside a Denver theater supported accusations made against her made by other theatergoers.

She later claimed to have no recollection of vaping in that instance and stated she “fell short of [her] values.”

Boebert, who became a 36-year-old grandmother last year, blamed her “Beetlejuice” embarrassment on hard times in her personal life. She was in the throes of a divorce from her ex-husband, with whom she’s had publicized quarrels. Her 18-year-old son, now a father, was also arrested in February in connection to a string of vehicle break-ins in Colorado.

The MAGA loyalist is leaving the 3rd District Congressional seat she won in 2020 with hopes of representing Colorado’s 4th District in 2025. She’s been endorsed by Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump.

Boebert got a big win Wednesday when the Republican baseball team she supported crushed Democratic lawmakers by a score of 31 to 11 in D.C. The game was briefly interrupted by climate protesters.