Rep. Lauren Boebert Ridiculed For Attending Trump's Trial, But Not Her Son's

Rep. Lauren Boebert’s (R-Colo.) presence at Donald Trump’s hush money trial on Thursday caused an outcry on social media.

Boebert was the latest Republican to show fealty to Trump as she popped up in the New York courtroom where the trial is taking place.

She also posted a message of support for the former president on social media, saying, in part, “They may have gagged President Trump. They didn’t gag me. They didn’t gag the rest of us.”

Outside the courthouse, some people heckled Boebert with chants of “Beetlejuice” as she addressed a crowd, a reference to when she was booted from a Denver theater after she was caught vaping and groping her date during a performance of the “Beetlejuice” musical in September last year.

The Colorado congresswoman’s appearance at Trump’s trial came under heavier criticism than that of other Republicans after people noted that she didn’t attendher own son’s court appearance on May 9.

Tyler Boebert was arrested in February in connection with a string of vehicle trespasses and property thefts in Rifle, Colorado. The 19-year-old was charged with four felony counts of criminal possession of ID documents, one felony count of conspiracy to commit a felony and 15 misdemeanor and petty offenses.

Previously, he had told the court he was having trouble affording a lawyer.

“We are working to hire an attorney, but it’s just been kind of hard with the prices, but we are working on it,” Tyler Boebert said, according to Business Insider.

Although Lauren Boebert told HuffPost in February that her son’s arrest “breaks my heart,” her absence at his court proceedings — but appearance at Trump’s — sent a message to people on social media.

Lauren Boebert in court to support Trump but absent from her son’s court date. Is there anything more she can do to demonstrate how terrible she is as a caring, responsible parent role model? https://t.co/Iv3Uj9qrg9 — Bill Smith (@solivitaguy) May 16, 2024

Whew… Lauren Boebert showing up to court for a SA perp but not her own flesh and blood son, Tyler was a choice. pic.twitter.com/rh1GVqNerX — Charli Huxley (@ImKnotTheOne) May 16, 2024

As Matt Gaetz and Lauren Boebert travel to New York City to attend Trump’s trial, here’s a reminder, that Boebert’s teenage son Tyler Boebert was in court 7 days ago, without his mother and without a lawyer (he said he was having trouble paying for one).



Lauren Boebert makes at… pic.twitter.com/VCshXc1XmW — Brian Krassenstein (@krassenstein) May 16, 2024

Beetle juice is a disgrace..couldn't get her a son a lawyer but there supporting orange Pinocchio the rapist... Go home #GOPLieAboutEverything#GOPDoNothingPartyhttps://t.co/gNli9MVyXK — LovingMe (@Dcparker35) May 16, 2024

Lauren Boebert is going to Trump’s trial in NYC today because lending a hand to a dick in public is her whole brand. — Jo (@JoJoFromJerz) May 16, 2024

Lauren Boebert can’t be bothered to show up at her son’s court proceedings. But she is more than willing to show up at trump’s trial and smear Judge Merchan’s daughter. Utter. Fucking. Trash. pic.twitter.com/7Ub6fddECb — 😱 Scary Larry 😱 🇺🇦✊🏻🇺🇸🗽 (@aintscarylarry) May 16, 2024

HuffPost reached out to Boebert’s office for comment on why she showed up for Trump’s trial and not her son’s. No one immediately responded.

