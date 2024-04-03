Rep. Lauren Boebert Recovering From Surgery To Remove Blood Clot

Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-Colo.) is recovering from a surgery she received Tuesday to treat an acute blood clot found in her leg, according to her campaign.

The representative was brought to UCHealth Medical Center in Loveland, Colorado, after experiencing “severe swelling in her upper left leg,” her campaign said in a statement. She underwent a surgery Tuesday morning to remove a blood clot found in her leg, and received a stent insert to address symptoms.

“We successfully performed surgery on the Congresswoman this morning and expect her to make a full recovery,” Dr. Rebecca Bade said in the statement.

Boebert was also diagnosed with May-Thurner Syndrome, a relatively rare disorder in which an artery compresses a vein in one’s pelvis, potentially causing blood clots. The disorder is more likely to impact women who have given birth, according to the National Center for Biotechnology Information, and symptoms can be worsened by dehydration, travel and sitting for extended periods of time.

“I want to thank Dr. Rebecca Bade and the entire team at UCHealth Medical Center of the Rockies for their great care and providing helpful insight on my recent diagnosis,” Boebert said in the statement. “I’m looking forward to making a full recovery and getting back to Congress to continue fighting for Colorado.”

The statement said that Boebert is expected to make a “full recovery with no significant concerns for her long-term health and no hindrance to her ability to perform her duties as a Congresswoman.”

“Patients with May-Thurner Syndrome who undergo the procedure to restore blood flow are able to live and work just as they have in the past after a brief recovery,” Bade said.

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), former New York representative George Santos shared a message of support to his “dear friend.”

“I want to thank all the medical staff that looked after my friend and the Doctors who took this enormous responsibility,” Santos wrote. “It’s everyday heroes like these that we need to be thanking everyday. To Lauren and her family god bless you all and rest up because you have a lot of fighting to do!”

Boebert has served the 3rd Congressional district of Colorado for three years and is seeking a seat for the 4th district, CBS News reported.

