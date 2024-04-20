Rep. Kaufer visits Toby Creek in Luzerne County

LUZERNE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)— It’s been almost a week since mine subsidence opened up at Toby Creek in Luzerne, and we have an update on how DEP officials are fixing the problem.

28/22 News reporter Jason Livecchi has the latest on the subsidence and efforts to contain the problem.

“Getting this side stopped was a major first step, you could see that the water at the front end is no longer flowing through. It’s a huge step here today,” stated Aaron Kaufer (R) Pennsylvania State Representative 120th district.

On Friday, crews were back in Luzerne and able to stop water from draining into the mine subsidence in Toby Creek that opened on Sunday.

“It’s been difficult with the water flow that’s been going on here has not been easy to get this under control,” said Rep. Kaufer.

New details on mine subsidence in Luzerne County

After the subsidence, water began flowing underground into the mine, drying the creek that leads to the Susquehanna River and possibly causing other issues in the area.

Crews have been on site for days working to fix the problem which is why Pennsylvania State Representative Aaron Kaufer stopped by to show the workers his gratitude.

“These guys have been working night and day. These guys here with the guy with Bamr have been incredible. The “Bureau of Abandoned Mine Reclamation”, they have really done an incredible job night and day working on this project. Kudos to these guys really deserve a lot of credit,” praised Rep. Kaufer.

The two excavators on site here are laying material to help the water flow here in Luzerne in Toby Creek.

“They are adding a lot of rock and clay to sort of seal that up concrete is gonna be poured tomorrow with some accelerant to get it dried up quickly here,” said Rep. Kaufer.

Once finished, the area will be monitored to see if everything holds. 28/22 News is told crews will be back again on Saturday to continue their work on the mine subsidence in Toby Creek in Luzerne.

