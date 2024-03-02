Rep. Katie Porter heads back to Orange County to cast vote in California Primary election

Democrat Rep. Katie Porter came home to Southern California on Saturday to cast her vote in the 2024 primary election for the Golden State’s open seat in the U.S. Senate.

Rep. Porter went to a voting center in Irvine alongside her son Luke, who is a first-time voter, according to her office. She currently represents California’s 47th congressional district, which includes Irvine and a portion of Orange County, and has held her seat since 2019.

Porter’s fellow Democrat, Rep. Adam Schiff, maintains a lead in the Senate race, according to an Inside California Politics/Emerson College poll released on Thursday.

Feb. 29, 2024 Poll Results

The poll found that Rep. Schiff had the support of 28 percent of likely voters; he is trailed by Republican candidate and former Los Angeles Dodger Steve Garvey who has 20 percent, followed by Rep. Porter with 17 percent and Democrat Rep. Barbara Lee with eight percent.

Seventeen percent of those surveyed remained undecided.

The winner of the November runoff election will succeed Sen. Dianne Feinstein, who held the seat from 1992 until her death in September 2023.

