Rep. John Smithee to speak Saturday at League of Women Voters event

The Amarillo League of Women Voters (LWV) is hosting an event this weekend featuring guest speaker State Rep. John Smithee.

The event will take place at 10 a.m. Saturday, March 16 at the Amarillo Area Foundation, located at 919 S. Polk St. This event is free and open to the public, and all LWV members are encouraged to attend.

Parking is available behind the building, and refreshments will be served.

State Rep. John Smithee speaks at the League of Women Voters Candidate Forum held in February in downtown Amarillo. Smithee will be a guest speaker at a League event on Saturday, March 16 at the Amarillo Area Foundation.

Smithee, R-Amarillo, recently won the March Republican primary for re-election in the Texas House District 86. He has served in the state position since 1985.

During this election year, the League is dedicated to community outreach. Those with an organization, business, nonprofit, or church who are interested in having LWV set up a voter registration booth at an upcoming gathering, or having the LWV seminar, Civics 101, presented, are invited to contact the League by email at amarillolwv@gmail.com or by calling 806-337-2148.

Smithee is a partner at Smithee & Russell, PC in Amarillo where he has been named a “Super Lawyer” every year since 2009, according to a news release. He has argued many cases before the Texas Supreme Court. In recent years, Smithee has been named to the Tascosa High Hall of Fame and recognized as a Distinguished Alumnus of both Amarillo College and West Texas A&M. Throughout his time serving the area, he has passed legislation to create 911 service to Potter and Randall Counties, brought West Texas State University into the Texas A&M system, and secured funding for our growth and critical needs such as the Texas Tech School of Veterinary Medicine in Amarillo and a new mental health hospital.

