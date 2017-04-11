Rep. Joe Wilson, who yelled ‘You lie!’ at Obama, hears the same at S.C. town hall

Rep. Joe Wilson, R-S.C., achieved notoriety in 2009 for shouting “You lie!” during then-President Barack Obama’s first address to a joint session of Congress. On Monday, Wilson got a taste of his own medicine.

During a town hall meeting at Aiken Technical College in Graniteville, S.C., attendees chanted “You lie!” as Wilson attempted to explain his support for the Republican plan to repeal and replace Obamacare.

Wilson had planned to vote for the GOP bill before it was abruptly pulled by House Speaker Paul Ryan last month after failing to gain enough Republican support.

“I had hoped to be standing here talking to you about a brand-new health care bill,” Wilson told his constituents. “That unfortunately did not happen.”

The crowd erupted in cheers.

Grateful to join so many constituents tonight in Aiken. Thank you for coming out! https://t.co/58VFhIVH08 — Joe Wilson (@RepJoeWilson) April 11, 2017





“By having the ability of buying insurance across state lines, association health plans and by increasing the ability of health savings accounts, we would provide choice that Obamacare simply has not presented,” Wilson explained. “And it wouldn’t impact employment, it would give them more choice as well.”

But many in the crowd didn’t appear to buy it, heckling and interrupting the Republican congressman as he tried to speak.

House Republicans across the country, particularly those from rural districts, are facing similar situations this week as they return home from Washington, D.C., for a two-week break.

Wilson told attendees that he is working with U.S. Secretary of Health and Human Services Tom Price on a new health care proposal.

To his credit, Wilson stayed for “nearly an hour after the event, passing out his card and answering more questions,” according to the local Post and Courier newspaper.

