Rep. Jim Jordan pressed on 'congressional investigations that go nowhere'
Fox News anchor Maria Bartiromo pressed House Judiciary Committee Chair Jim Jordan (R-Ohio) on Sunday about the lack of headway in House Republicans’ investigations into President Biden and other political figures. Bartiromo and Jordan were discussing the Judiciary Committee’s latest report that alleges the New York County District Attorney’s Office’s (DANY) hush money probe into former President Trump is “political prosecution.”