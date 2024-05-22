Rep. Jasmine Crockett trademarks ‘bleach blonde bad-built butch body’

Rep. Jasmine Crockett filed to trademark “bleach blonde bad-built butch body” — the term she used to insult fellow lawmaker Marjorie Taylor Greene during a House Oversight Committee meeting last week.

The Congresswoman from Texas said she’s also compiling a “Crockett Clapback Collection” of her favorite zingers, which she plans to put on swag. Crockett’s social media indicates that will include T-shirts emblazoned with her description of Greene. USA Today said customized hats, hoodies and socks will also be made available.

Proceeds “will go to ensuring that we have a Democratic House!” Crockett posted on X.

Crockett coined the phrase “bleach blonde bad-built butch body” on the House floor during a contentious debate in which Greene suggested the Texan’s “fake eyelashes” were interfering with her ability to read congressional documents.

When House Oversight Committee Chairman Rep. James Comer declined to discipline his Republican colleague, Crockett asked if it would be acceptable for her to make fun of Greene’s hairdo and physique.

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez — a longtime Greene rival — also got involved in her nemesis’ May 16 tiff with Crockett.

“Baby girl,” she snapped at Greene. “Don’t even play.”

