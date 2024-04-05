Rep. Hudson: We must support our Gold Star Spouses

Our country owes a tremendous debt of gratitude to the brave men and women in uniform who made the ultimate sacrifice to protect the freedoms we hold so dear. But we also owe a tremendous debt of gratitude to those whom they have left behind — their surviving spouses and other family members. And today, on Gold Star Spouses Day, we particularly honor our Gold Star Spouses.

One of my greatest privileges in representing Fort Liberty, formerly known as Fort Bragg, is serving our Gold Star Spouses. After losing their partner in service to our nation, Gold Star Spouses shoulder the heavy burden of grief, and the absence of their loved one is deeply felt in the everyday moments.

The empty chair at the kitchen table serves as a painful reminder of the irreplaceable void left by their loved one's sacrifice.

Our Gold Star Spouses have sacrificed so much for our cherished freedoms, and we have a sacred obligation to ensure they are listened to, cared for, and supported.

It takes great courage and strength for Gold Star Spouses to pick up the pieces and move forward in the face of unimaginable loss. One obstacle many face is that, under current law, surviving spouses are at risk of losing survivor benefits if they remarry under the age of 55. Surviving spouses of fallen service members should be able to find love in the future without the worry of losing benefits paid for by their late spouse’s sacrifice.

Love Lives On

A survivor who remarries is still a survivor, no matter when they remarry. No survivor should have to choose between getting married again or keeping their benefits that are actively supporting their family.

This is why I introduced the bipartisan Love Lives On Act last year. My legislation would ensure military spouses of fallen servicemembers maintain access to benefits if they remarry, regardless of age.

Supporting Gold Star Spouses in North Carolina and across America is not just a gesture of gratitude; it is our duty. And it’s not something we must do one day a year, but every day because we owe it to those who have sacrificed so much for our country.

Today, we extend a heartfelt thank you to our Gold Star Spouses and reaffirm our commitment to standing by these courageous individuals and all Gold Star families, making sure their stories and the legacies of their fallen heroes are never forgotten. Rest assured, I will never stop fighting in Congress to ensure they receive the support, care, and resources they rightfully deserve.

Republican U.S. Congressman Richard Hudson serves the 8th Congressional District in North Carolina.

