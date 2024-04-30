Rep. Greg Davids, the GOP's longest-serving state representative, loses his party's endorsement

Apr. 29—MABEL, Minn. — Rep. Greg Davids, the state's longest-serving GOP state representative, was defeated by challenger Gary Steuart for the GOP Party's endorsement to represent House District 26B in southeastern Minnesota during its convention.

Davids was first elected in 1991 and has served 16 non-consecutive terms.

Steuart, a rural Mabel business owner, said Davids has been in the Legislature too long. He also said Davids has been insufficiently vocal in supporting conservative causes, such as school vouchers and the Second Amendment.

"Greg's been there too long. So that's my opinion, but it's shared by quite a number of people across the district," Steuart said. "We've been convinced that his main mission is to just stay there."

Davids vowed to take the fight to the Aug. 13, 2024 primary and allow voters to decide the district's GOP candidate in the general election. Davids said he had made it clear to convention delegates gathered in Mabel last week that he would continue his campaign even if he had lost the endorsement, he said.

Davids said there are advantages to having seniority in a body that values it. Davids has served as chairman of the powerful House Tax committee and is currently the committee's ranking member in the minority.

"It's good to have some (seniority)," Davids said. "There's this new group that's coming in saying, 'you've been there too long.' And I've always said, 'that's up to the voters to decide.'"

"I'm not going to allow 42 people to make the decision when there's 42,000 people out there," he added.

Steuart reached the necessary 60% majority threshold to win the endorsement on the first ballot, according to the Fillmore GOP website. The House district is made up of Fillmore and Houston counties and three precincts from Mower County.

Davids was among a handful of GOP incumbents who have been challenged by conservative candidates.

Action 4 Liberty, a conservative grassroots organization supporting conservative challenges to longterm incumbents, crowed over Davids' defeat in a post on its website, "32-Year RINO Rep. Defeated, Loses Republican Endorsement."

"According to the Action 4 Liberty scorecard, Greg Davids has a lifetime liberty score of 49% — a failing grade!" the post said. "It seems clear that the people of 26B demanded a more conservative representative."

Steuart said Action 4 Liberty is not a fan of Davids, but played no role in denying him the endorsement.

It was the first endorsing convention Davids has lost in his long political career. In 2006, the midway point of his political tenure, Davids was defeated by DFLer Ken Tscumper in the general election. Davids ran two years later and won and has been re-elected every two years since then.

Davids is not the first GOP incumbent to be denied his party's imprimatur in an election season roiled by divisions within the GOP and rightwing groups throwing their support for more conservative candidates.

In March, GOP Rep. Brian Johnson, a 12-year state legislator representing House District 28A, was defeated by Isanti Mayor Jimmy Gordon, who won 80% of delegate votes.

"Conservative voters are fed up with the same old, same old do nothing politicians who do not fight for freedom," said Action 4 Liberty, a conservative group that touted Gordon's victory.

Earlier this month, six-term GOP Rep. Ron Kresha failed to win the GOP endorsement in a contest with political newcomer Diane Webb-Skillings. With neither candidate able to muster 60% of delegates, the nominee will be decided in the primary. Kresha has been criticized by Action4Liberty for what it views as his pro-immigration stance and his condemnation of Jan. 6 protestors organized by Trump, according to Action4Liberty's website.