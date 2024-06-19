Rep. Frank Lucas wins Republican bid for U.S. House in Oklahoma's District 3

Oklahoma U.S. Rep. Frank Lucas sits in his office in Yukon for an interview, Wednesday, Jan. 24, 2024.

U.S. Rep. Frank Lucas has won the Republican primary for the U.S. House District 3 seat.

Lucas, a former chair of the House Agriculture Committee, long has been associated with promoting agricultural interests in Washington and still serves on that committee. He’s also currently the chairman of the House Science, Space and Technology Committee and serves on the House Financial Services Committee.“The thrill of election night, political adrenaline – it’s like a ball game or a horse race,” Lucas said. “It’s thrilling until the voters have had the final say.”

The Associated Press called the race in Lucas' favor at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday.

Lucas, 64, received 73% of the vote and defeated opponents Robin Lynn Carder and Darren Hamilton, who had 12% and 13% of the vote, respectively.

Lucas supports domestic oil, agriculture and border security. He was first elected to the United States House of Representatives in 1994. He has served as a representative in Oklahoma's 3rd Congressional District since 2003. Lucas graduated from Oklahoma State University in 1982 with a degree in Agricultural Economics. He currently serves on House committees involving science and technology, financial services and agriculture.

Lucas has served the 3rd District since 1994 when he won a special election after Democrat Glenn English left Congress. Lucas was then reelected later the same year. He has only drawn six primary opponents in his career, running unopposed in both 2018 and 2020 primaries.

Serving in Congress, he said, “never gets old. There are always new challenges back east and new issues at home. With the variety in our district – the suburbs of Oklahoma City and Tulsa, the northwestern half of the state – things are constantly changing and happening.”No Democrat, Libertarian or independent filed for the Third District seat, meaning Lucas will automatically serve another two-year term. It’s the first time Lucas will run unopposed in the general election.“It is an amazing thing. Every time I’ve been on the ballot, we at least had a general election,” Lucas said. “It will be nice to be able to start tomorrow focusing on the new session of Congress.”

District 3 represents the Oklahoma Panhandle.

