Rep. Eric Burlison's new bill aims to solve Table Rock Lake property line disputes

Rep. Eric Burlison has introduced additional legislation seeking to help the residents of southwest Missouri living at Table Rock Lake.

This new legislation, a companion to his earlier bill, would allow property owners to buy or lease small plots of land from the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers on which they’ve already built structures that were found to impede upon Corps land following a recent reevaluation of property lines using precision technology.

“For decades, Table Rock Lake has been a beloved destination for tourists and homeowners alike. Unfortunately, some property owners have unknowingly built structures on Army Corps land,” Burlison said.

There are a few restrictions to the Table Rock Lake Property Flexibility Act, including a prohibition on purchasing land within the flood plain. The Corps can’t demand the structures be destroyed before selling the land, or be held liable for damage to the property sold or leased through the legislation.

Additionally, Burlison added a clause to ensure that landowners are given fair prices, prohibiting the sale price of the land from exceeding 150% of fair market property values. The Corps must use the funds earned from land sales or leases to reinvest in infrastructure for recreational activities at Table Rock Lake.

“Instead of forcing these individuals to remove their structures, we should create a fair process that allows these property owners the choice to either lease or purchase this land. This way, the property owners get to keep the structures and the Army Corps is provided the fair amount of funds for the land.”

Prior to Burlison winning his seat in the U.S. House of Representatives, representing Missouri’s 7th Congressional District, former U.S. Rep. Billy Long also sought to solve this problem for property owners, which would have given property owners rights to keep those structures in place through a grandfather clause.

Long’s legislation was unsuccessful, so when Burlison took office, he sought a new way to help the residents of Table Rock Lake, while also ensuring that the Corps would be compensated for the lost land. His hope is that the Corps will use the proceeds from the land sales to restore boat ramps, parking areas, restrooms and other public use areas in desperate need of repair.

“All of these things are not being properly maintained by the Corps, and the Corps does not have the resources to dedicate to that,” Burlison said. “That's got to be remedied, so my thought was to hit two birds with one stone.”

Burlison has consulted with the Corps throughout the process of drafting this and his previous legislation that would protect underground septic tanks that impede on Corps property. He submitted the proposed language for review, but said he is unsure if the Corps will ultimately support the proposals.

“At the end of the day, I'm not here to advocate on behalf of the Corps,” Burlison said. “My job is to advocate on behalf of my constituents.”

Burlison and his team working in the local Springfield offices have personally visited with members of the Table Rock Lake community who are facing dire consequences if they are unable to move the structures on Corps land.

Among the people impacted is Robert Cummings, an Army veteran and resident of Table Rock Lake for more than 20 years. He spoke with Burlison’s staff in a recent Youtube video about the legislation, sharing the story that led him to reach out to the Congressman for help.

Cummings built a stone wall on the edge of his property to prevent erosion that regularly impeded travel on the road below it, laying each stone by hand in 2007. When the Corps conducted a new evaluation of property lines, it found that two feet of Cummings’s wall was on Corps property, and threatened him with legal action if it is not removed within 30 days.

“They will lock up the slip on my dock, and they are going to put some proceedings against me so I can't sell my house,” Cummings said in the video. “He mentioned some other things but it just, you know, made me feel like I was basically a criminal.”

Burlison feels that passing this legislation will help area residents like Cummings, who are concerned about facing legal repercussions for structures that have been in place for nearly 20 years without raising concerns from the Corps.

“It'll have a tremendous impact. You'll see revitalization in the local community,” Burlison said. “This will eliminate a lot of headaches, worries and stress that people currently have about their conflicts with the Corps.”

“The ultimate goal is to create flexibility for the landowners, so the landowner knows, ‘Okay, the corner of my shed is on Corps property. Either I move it or I can pay a small lease or buy the land that I'm occupying at a market rate, and I can continue to have my shed. Then that money goes towards the betterment of the lake. I think that's a win-win.”

