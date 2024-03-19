Rep. Dusty Johnson talks southern border, old presidents and farm bill during visit to Tripp

Mar. 19—TRIPP, S.D. — Rep. Dusty Johnson took a moment to delve into a bit of South Dakota history during his visit to a government class at Tripp-Delmont High School in Tripp.

It may seem like a lifetime ago, but there was a time when South Dakota had more than one representative in the United States House of Representatives. There were two representatives from the state in 1982, and going back further South Dakota had three representatives.

But populations shifted over the years, and today South Dakota has only one seat in the U.S. House. Johnson was in Tripp on Monday as the holder of that seat, taking questions and sharing his knowledge of the federal governmental process and the issues it is facing in 2024.

"Politicians who only care about the next election, they don't spend a lot of time talking to middle schoolers or high schools — they can't vote," Johnson told the Mitchell Republic following the visit. "But if you care about the next generation, this is where you have to be."

Johnson spoke with about a dozen students and fielded questions on a variety of topics and issues, including the southern border, age concerns about presidential candidates and even a bit about how much time he spends in Washington, D.C. in a typical year, among others.

One student question focused on the situation at the United States southern border, which has been described as a "crisis" due to the large number of people crossing illegally and engaging in illicit activity, such as smuggling fentanyl and engaging in human trafficking.

Johnson said there have been efforts to correct the problem, but there are roadblocks on the way to a solution due to bipartisanship.

"HR2, which passed out of the House but the Senate refused to take up, would solve the problem at the southern border. It does hundreds of things, but you'd take care of about 80% of the problem if you did one thing, which is to bring back the Remain in Mexico policy," Johnson said. "That means you have to stay out of America while we figure out what the appropriate legal thing to do with you is."

Also known as the Secure the Border Act, HR2 addresses issues regarding immigration and border security, including by imposing limits to asylum eligibility.

Johnson said that many of those crossing the border who claim refugee status are not entirely who they claim to be. Many of those who claim to seek asylum in the United States by claiming refugee status are coaxed into lying about their situation by criminal organizations.

He noted that to be a refugee and legally seek asylum in the United States, they must be at risk of being killed due to their religion, ethnicity or gender. Those are legitimate reasons to seek asylum in the United States, Johnson said, drawing the comparison of allowing Jews to enter the United States during World War II to avoid persecution by the Third Reich.

The important aspect to note is that the United States needs and welcomes legal immigrants, he said.

"We need to have a place for refugees. But if you're not at risk of being killed because of your gender, your ethnicity or your religion, then you're not a refugee," Johnson said. "What you want to do is immigrate to the United States. If you're a hard worker and willing to follow the rules, work hard and love America, you sound like a great American to me."

Part of the crisis is fed by it being easy to enter the United States illegally and too difficult to enter the country legally. The legal immigration process is long and burdened by red tape and paperwork.

Johnson said lawmakers need to do a better job creating the pathway to entering the country while maintaining a secure border that keeps out those not playing by the rules. That also comes down to the increasing difficulty political parties have had in working with their counterparts across the aisle, which makes it hard to come to a compromise.

"It's a crime problem, a national security problem, a drug problem and a rule of law problem. We need hardworking, honest and diligent men and women in Congress to be able and willing to figure out how to craft a bill," Johnson said. "That means I'm not going to get everything I want, and other people are not going to get everything they want. There will need to be some work."

Another student asked about the age of the upcoming presidential candidates, Joe Biden, 81, and Donald Trump, 77, specifically about concerns of dementia.

Johnson said he did have reservations about the age of both candidates, and he supported instances in which age limits should be imposed.

"I do think both of the major party candidates are a lot older than I'd like them to be. That is not age discrimination, because cognitive decline is a medical fact. It comes for all of us. That's why in South Dakota you're not allowed to be a circuit court judge or a supreme court justice if you're older than 70. That's not age discrimination, that's the law of the land."

He said age limits on airline pilots are in place for the safety of passengers, and those making important decisions in a court of law or in the highest office in the land should be of sound mind and judgment.

In the case of dementia, of which political operatives from both parties have accused the opposing candidates of suffering, Johnson said that becomes more complicated than age restrictions as it is a specific medical diagnosis. He said most would agree that age limits make more sense and are easier to define.

"As far as dementia goes, that's a lot harder. That's a medical diagnosis. Age is something you and I can agree on. Someone is either 85 or they're not," Johnson said. "And who gets to decide? You can pick one doctor, but what are the political leanings of that doctor?"

He also noted that imposing any new requirements on the president, or members of the Senate or House, for that matter, would require a change of the Constitution, which would in itself require the approval of three quarters of the state legislatures to approve. Any change through that route would likely take years, Johnson said.

Answering a student question about how much time he spends in Washington, D.C. as part of his job, Johnson said one of the more pressing issues he and other lawmakers will face in Washington, D.C. this week is averting a potential government shutdown due to holdups in passing funding packages.

Johnson feels a solution is possible soon.

"This week most of what we'll do is try to not shut the government down. About three quarters of the government will shut down Friday at midnight if we don't fund their budget and spending packages," Johnson said. "And we're close to an agreement. I think we'll get it done by Friday, but it will be a little close. So most of my week will be spent on that."

When asked about the potential impact of a government shutdown, Johnson highlighted a few different aspects. Federal government offices would mostly shut down until the appropriate legislation can be passed, and many federal employees would see their pay halted until the issue is resolved.

"Let's say you wanted to get married at Mount Rushmore, that would be shut down. Federal employees wouldn't get paid. The Marines wouldn't get their paycheck. TSA agents wouldn't get paid. Federal educators and tribal schools on the reservation wouldn't get paid. Basically the entirety of the federal government other than defending our country would come to a halt," Johnson said.

Johnson was also looking to continue to move the new farm bill forward. Progress will depend on when the Senate takes up the bill after it clears the House, he said.

"I think there is a really good chance that the House ag committee will pass out a farm bill in the next month or two ... we're getting really close to having a draft ready for release," Johnson told the Mitchell Republic. "It will be a little hard I think to force the Senate to act, it's more likely they would be interested in acting after the election, maybe after November or December."

Johnson spoke and answered questions for about 45 minutes in Tripp before he had to depart for Yankton, where he was expected to hold another classroom talk as well as a Purple Heart pinning ceremony for a Vietnam veteran later in the day. After that, as the week progressed, he was due back in Washington, D.C. for more work.

But he said he enjoys the opportunities he has interacting with high school students around the state. They are the future leaders of South Dakota, and he said he was pleased to be able to share his own experiences in the democratic process with them.

"I really care about civics education. I think we as Americans need to do a better job of understanding how our government functions and works, and I think I can play a role in helping get these kids up to speed on what it means to be an American," Johnson said.