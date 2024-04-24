Rep. Donald Payne Jr., a New Jersey Democrat, dies at 65

Rep. Donald Payne Jr., a New Jersey Democrat who served in Congress for nearly 12 years, has died. He was 65.

In a statement, New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy said that Payne was “a steadfast champion for the people of New Jersey.”

“As a former union worker and toll collector, he deeply understood the struggles our working families face, and he fought valiantly to serve their needs, every single day,” wrote Murphy, a Democrat.

Tammy and I are deeply saddened by the tragic passing of our friend, and a steadfast champion for the people of New Jersey, Congressman Donald Payne, Jr.



Our heartfelt prayers are with his family during this difficult time.

Last week, Payne’s office said that he had been hospitalized since a “cardiac episode” earlier this month that was related to complications from diabetes. On April 9, the office had said that Payne was expected to make a full recovery.

News of his death has led to an outpouring of condolences from politicians, including Sen. Cory Booker, D-N.J., and Rep. Hakeem Jeffries, D-N.Y.

Payne was first elected in 2012 to represent New Jersey’s 10th Congressional District, which encompasses Newark, to fill the seat held by his father, Rep. Donald M. Payne, who died in office and was the first Black member of Congress from New Jersey. Like his father, the younger Payne was a member of the Congressional Black Caucus. He also served on the House Homeland Security Committee and the House Transportation and Infrastructure Committee.

Murphy is expected to call for a special election to fill Payne’s seat.

