Rep. Danny Davis addresses supporters after U.S. House 7th District victory
Rep. Danny Davis addresses supporters after U.S. House 7th District victory LEARN MORE: https://wgntv.com/news/politics/illinois-primary-results-key-races/
Rep. Danny Davis addresses supporters after U.S. House 7th District victory LEARN MORE: https://wgntv.com/news/politics/illinois-primary-results-key-races/
Just because this week’s contests had a foregone conclusion doesn’t mean they were entirely devoid of drama.
Experts say young voters have "little faith" in the government. Could a TikTok ban make it worse?
Howard needed just one 3-pointer to send the game to overtime. They missed three in a row during the wild finish.
Five states — Arizona, Florida, Illinois, Kansas and Ohio — are holding primaries on Tuesday.
More than 1 million abortions occurred in 2023, a new report found. The rise was driven by medication abortions.
The forrmer five-star recruit and freshman starter appears to be returning to Alabama.
Cowboy is better known for its sleek electric bikes that you can see in many major cities across Europe. Similarly, Cowboy is betting on a fully integrated design with as little maintenance as possible. There’s no (physical) gear, braking cables are hidden as much as possible and the company uses carbon fiber belts.
Arizona state Sen. Eva Burch announced that she was getting an abortion at the end of a legislative session, representing a growing number of people getting abortions, according to a new study.
It's one of the more difficult conversations we can have with a parent or grandparent: You know they're no longer safe behind the wheel. But maybe they don't. Here's something you can do to prepare for a difficult conversation.
The popular 40-ounce cups have gotten a totally tubular '80s-style makeover.
Follow all the developments right here with Yahoo Sports.
We know it's March and you may be more stressed about your bracket this week than your fantasy dynasty shares. Heck, who are we kidding, you definitely have someone you're stressed about after the flurry of free agency moves in the past week. Matt Harmon and Andy Behrens are back to dust off the 'Panic Meter' and provide clarity and calm to all your submissions.
Artificial general intelligence (AGI) -- often referred to as "strong AI," "full AI," "human-level AI" or "general intelligent action" -- represents a significant future leap in the field of artificial intelligence. Unlike narrow AI, which is tailored for specific tasks, such as detecting product flaws, summarizing the news, or building you a website, AGI will be able to perform a broad spectrum of cognitive tasks at or above human levels. Addressing the press this week at Nvidia's annual GTC developer conference, CEO Jensen Huang appeared to be getting really bored of discussing the subject — not least because he finds himself misquoted a lot, he says.
Once the regular season starts, the Rams QB won't be allowed in the facility.
The actress and former Bond girl opens up about feeling "unseen" and moving past the stigmas of growing older.
Yahoo Sports senior NBA writer Dan Devine is joined by Greg Wissinger from The Kings Herald to discuss the Sacramento Kings, who could be finding a new identity in the middle of a playoff race.
The Pokémon Company said it detected hacking attempts against some of its users and reset those user account passwords. Last week, an alert was visible on Pokémon’s official support website that said, “Following an attempt to compromise our account system, Pokémon proactively locked the accounts of fans who might have been affected.” The alert about hacking attempts that The Pokémon Company posted on its official support website.
Unlike round models, this No. 1 bestselling rectangular version maximizes space to cut down on condiment clutter.
Chase Young signed a one-year, $13 million deal with the Saints on Monday.
Investors are waiting with baited breath for the Fed's big decision.