Rep. Chaffetz floats the idea he may resign before term ends

Committee chairman Rep. Jason Chaffetz (R-UT) waits for the beginning of a hearing before House Oversight and Government Reform Committee July 7, 2016 on Capitol Hill. (Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images)

Utah congressman Jason Chaffetz told multiple Salt Lake City media outlets Thursday that he might not finish out his term.

“When I contemplate another 200 nights away from home, it is just too much,” Chaffetz told Fox 13 News Anchor Bob Evans.

Chaffetz also texted KSL Radio host Doug Wright on Thursday morning that it was possible he would not finish his term. Wright had interviewed Chaffetz Wednesday about his decision not to seek reelection and was attempting to follow up when the congressman told him that he was unsure whether he would serve out the remainder of his term.

The Utah congressman later repeated the sentiment in a message to CNN reporter Andrew Kaczynski:

.@jasoninthehouse texts me he isn't ruling out leaving early. Confirming @KSLcom radio host comments pic.twitter.com/b1CvW88l7k — andrew kaczynski ???? (@KFILE) April 20, 2017





Chaffetz, who is the chairman of the House Oversight Committee, announced on Wednesday that he would not run in 2018.

“For those that would speculate otherwise, let me let me be clear that I have no ulterior motives,” he wrote on Facebook. “I am healthy. I am confident I would continue to be re-elected by large margins. I have the full support of Speaker Ryan to continue as Chairman of the Oversight and Government Reform Committee. That said, I have made a personal decision to return to the private sector.”

Chaffetz has been under attack from multiple angles since President Trump took the White House. He was shouted down by constituents who chanted “Do Your Job” at a raucous town hall, forced to pull proposed legislation that would have made it easier to sell off public land after red-state protests against the proposal and drew criticisms for implying Americans could afford health care if they didn’t buy iPhones.

_____

