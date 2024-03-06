Rep. Burrows takes large lead, Cowan concedes in Texas House 83 Republican primary race

State Rep. Dustin Burrows, R-Lubbock, appeared to be headed to a primary night victory in his bid for reelection Tuesday.

In House District 83, which includes portions of Lubbock and much of the South Plains, farmer and businessman Wade Cowan is challenging incumbent Rep. Dustin Burrows.

Burrows led Cowan with about 68% of the votes to Cowan's 32% with 10% of precincts reporting across the district in the Republican primary.

Cowan released a statement Tuesday evening, apparently conceding the race.

“I have traveled across this district and met so many people who believe in the prosperity and opportunity that Texas has to offer," Cowan said in the statement. "Despite the results, I still have hope for our state, especially in a rural farming district like ours. I am grateful to my supporters and to those who invested in this fight. It is not in vain. I will continue to be a voice for rural Texas and the agriculture community that remains the backbone of our state. The establishment and all of their money and special interests will continue to do what they’ve always done and fight for themselves instead of us.”

Burrows is seeking his fifth term in office, representing parts of Lubbock County and Borden, Crosby, Dickens, Floyd, Garza, Kent, Lynn, Mitchell, Scurry and Terry counties.

Embattled Attorney General Ken Paxton has endorsed Cowan after Burrows voted to impeach Paxton in May 2023. Gov. Greg Abbott endorsed Burrows.

Paxton has been on a revenge tour of sorts in recent months, seeking to oust incumbent Republican House members who voted to impeach him amid corruption allegations last spring. He stopped in Lubbock to stump for Cowan last month.

This article originally appeared on Lubbock Avalanche-Journal: Burrows has large lead, Cowan concedes in Texas House 83 primary race