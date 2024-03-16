Rep. Bost stops in Effingham following Trump endorsement

Mar. 15—U.S. Rep. Mike Bost recently visited Effingham to discuss a variety of issues, including immigration, ahead of the 2024 primary election in which he is facing-off against his challenger in Illinois' 12th Congressional District, Darren Bailey.

The election is on March 19.

Bost's recent trip to Effingham came on the heels of former President Donald Trump's endorsement of him in the primary election. He said it's the fourth time the former president has endorsed him, and he called the most recent endorsement "vitally important."

"Well, it does mean a lot to this district. Donald Trump has won this district over and over again," Bost said during an interview. "This is a district that still respects the former president."

Also during his visit, Bost voiced his opposition to the proposed immigration bill that failed to make it out of the U.S. Senate in February. In part, he blamed U.S. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer for the failure of the bill, saying he "doesn't want to come to the negotiating table."

"The bill in the senate actually doesn't have any trigger mechanism until we have over 5,000 people come across the border illegally in a day," Bost said. "Don't wait for a false trigger."

He also criticized the immigration policies of sanctuary cities like Chicago and defended the actions of Texas Gov. Greg Abbott who has been responsible for sending immigrants to sanctuary cities on buses and planes. In doing so, Bost said Abbott is sending a "clear message."

"Texas didn't tell them to be a sanctuary city, so I think it's well within their power to ship them," he said. "If Chicago wants them, they've got them.

"It's really easy to claim that you wanna be a sanctuary city and act like you're so nice until all of the sudden, the cost actually starts hitting you."

Bost advocated for H.R. 2, the Secure the Border Act of 2023, which he believes would help put an end to the ongoing crisis at the southern border. The U.S. House of Representatives approved H.R. 2 back in May of 2023, but the Senate has yet to vote on the bill.

"We already have sent H.R. 2 over," Bost said.

If approved H.R. 2 would require the Department of Homeland Security to continue the construction of the southern border wall, and it would bring back the "Remain in Mexico" policy which was in place under former President Donald Trump. Additionally, it would increase the number of agents at the border and require U.S. Customs and Border Protection to have an active workforce of at least 22,000 full-time agents by Sept. 30, 2025.

"H.R. 2 fulfills all the requirements to truly help coordinate what we need at the border to stop this problem," Bost said.

Additionally, Bost said he supports the decision of communities like Effingham County which passed a resolution in January barring any county funds from being spent on services for non-citizen immigrants.

"I support the local control of the people to make those decisions on their own. As a matter of fact, I would encourage them to do what Effingham County does because that's the real problem," Bost said. "The long term effect to our state and local budgets of allowing this influx across the border of those who are not citizens to suck away the tax dollars that are paid by the citizens. It doesn't matter which community you're from. You see it as a problem."

In November of 2023, President Joe Biden approved a funding bill that extended the life of the current farm bill until the end of September of 2024. Bost explained that this will ensure that programs under the bill remain available until a new one passes.

"That being said, we are being told that we're going to try to start working on the House part of the farm bill and try to get it moved by late spring," Bost said. "The Senate has not started moving anything yet, but we do have to do it. It's vitally important."

Bost also discussed the problems residents in his district, including those in Effingham County, have been experiencing recently with the U.S. Postal Service. In December of 2023, Bost sent an open letter to Postmaster General Louis Dejoy in which he questioned recent staff shortages, late deliveries and missing mail.

"I have had two phone calls and one sit-down meeting with the U.S representatives for the Postal Service in D.C. in my office," he said. "They explained to me at the time what the problems were with Effingham and how they were getting through those, and we believe that they are heading in the right direction in curing the problem here at the local level."

Bost explained that during the busiest time of the year for the Postal Service, between October and January, it experienced a shortage of administrative and front-line staff.

"And during that time, they actually brought other administrators and workforces from other locations to help Effingham get caught up," Bost said.

Bost said it's been challenging for the U.S. Postal Service to "operate in the black" while also functioning efficiently. He also noted that shipping costs have recently increased, including the cost of "last-mile" deliveries in rural communities like Effingham County.

"So the dollars that they're earning there are increasing," he said.

Bost said any residents who experience any further issues with the U.S. Postal Service can notify his office.

