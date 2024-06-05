Rep. Andy Kim wins Democratic race, Curtis Bashaw leads GOP primaries for U.S. Senate

While the primary results won’t be certified until later this month, Democratic voters made their support for Rep. Andy Kim clear.

The Associated Press called the race for Kim just 14 minutes after the polls closed but Kim has been the presumptive nominee for the party for months after his most notable opponent — NJ first lady Tammy Murphy — dropped her bid back in March. Labor activist Patricia Campos-Medina and former Newark board of education member Larry Hamm stayed in the race through the end but the odds had been in Kim’s favor.

The congressman said in a statement that the win is a "stunning victory for a people-powered movement that mobilized against corruption and stood up to the machine politics of New Jersey."

"I took the chance to run for Senate eight months ago on the belief that people are fed up with our broken politics and are ready for a new generation of leadership fighting for change," Kim said. "What I found is that there is a deep hunger across the political spectrum for a different kind of politics grounded in integrity and public service that aims to rebuild trust."

He went on to say that "New Jersey has a choice: the chaos and corruption of Bob Menendez and Donald Trump, or a politics that works for families struggling to get by."

The three-term Congressman from Burlington County announced his candidacy in September a day after Sen. Bob Menendez was indicted on federal bribery and corruption charges.

Andy Kim speaks with supporters outside the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers Hall, Local 164, where the Bergen County Democratic Party Convention is being held, Monday, March 4, 2024, in Paramus

He said at the time this is "not something I expected to do, but I believe New Jersey deserves better."

"We cannot jeopardize the Senate or compromise our country’s integrity," Kim said. "I believe it’s time we restore faith in our democracy, and that’s why I am stepping up and running for Senate.”

Bashaw leads NJ GOP contest for U.S. Senate

As for which Republican Kim will face in November is still unclear. Cape May businessman Curtis Bashaw has a lead over former Mendham mayor Christine Serrano Glassner but only 10% of all votes have been tallied so far.

Through a lawsuit from Kim led to a change in ballot design for the Democrats, Republican voters for this primary cycle still used the county line ballot design — a system which gives preferential ballot positioning to candidates supported by the county party organization.

Bashaw had the line in 11 counties, compared to just six for Serrano Glassner. There are four counties that did not use the county line style, Salem and Sussex traditionally don’t but Atlantic and Burlington swapped for the office block style this year.

NJ Primary Election 2024 results: President, Senate, Congress

Bob Menendez will run as an indepedent

While the polls closed at 8 p.m. Tuesday, vote-by-mail ballots that were postmarked Tuesday can be received until June 10.

And though Kim has seemingly secured the Democratic nomination, Menendez filed Monday to run as an independent this fall.

He is currently on trial alongside two New Jersey businessmen in federal court in New York for allegedly receiving, among other things, cash, gold bars and a luxury car in exchange for his using his political influence. His wife and co-defendant had her trial postponed due to a cancer diagnosis but is expected in court this summer, though as recently as May 20 she was helping the senator collect the needed signatures for his independent run.

Katie Sobko covers the New Jersey Statehouse. Email: sobko@northjersey.com

This article originally appeared on NorthJersey.com: NJ primary 2024: Andy Kim wins, Curtis Bashaw leads U.S. Senate vote