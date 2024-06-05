Rep. Andy Kim is set to be the Democratic nominee for U.S. Senate in November after defeating Patricia Campos-Medina and Larry Hamm. (Dana DiFilippo | New Jersey Monitor)

Rep. Andy Kim, the Burlington County Democrat whose legal battle with county clerks led to the near-demise of New Jersey’s unique county-line ballots, is projected to win the Democratic nomination for U.S. Senate, the Associated Press said Tuesday night.

The A.P. called the race shortly after polls closed at 8 p.m., indicating a decisive win for Kim over his two competitors, labor leader Patricia Campos-Medina and activist Larry Ham.

Kim aims to succeed Sen. Bob Menendez, whose September indictment on bribery charges led him to abandon his own bid to seek reelection as a Democrat this year (Menendez filed this week to run in November as an independent).

In a statement, Kim tied Menendez to former President Donald Trump.

“New Jersey has a choice: the chaos and corruption of Bob Menendez and Donald Trump, or a politics that works for families struggling to get by. New Jersey deserves better, and I’m ready to take our movement for change to the U.S. Senate,” Kim said.

It’s not clear yet which Republican Kim will face in November.

The post Rep. Andy Kim projected to win Democratic nod for U.S. Senate appeared first on New Jersey Monitor.