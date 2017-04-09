Rep. Adam Schiff: Russia 'absolutely' complicit in Syrian chemical attack

Jason: Russia is posturing again, maybe Putin will rattle few nukes, it sure put Obamas tail between his legs, but I doubt it will have much effect on Trump and Mattis. Little Vlad is not going to war over Syria or Ukraine just so he can get obliterated, but if he can bluff his way then why the hell not. It is easy to beat up on hapless Ukraine and Georgia, but US is a horse of different color.