Renton park rape suspect ‘Get Money’ arrest and charged

The man accused of raping a woman in a Renton dog park last summer has been arrested and charged.

21-year-old Angel Macias is accused of assaulting and raping a 32-year-old woman in the early hours of July 4, 2023, at Cedar River Dog Park in Renton. Police say Macias also stole the victim’s vehicle after the rape.

The victim says she had met Macias earlier in the evening.

Police says they had contacted Macias, whose street name is ‘Get Money,’ earlier in the evening but had no cause to arrest him.

Macias was arrested on Nov. 8, for investigation of rape in this case, but then was released 6 days later by the court.

It’s likely the King County Prosecutor’s Office wasn’t ready to file charges at that time. KIRO 7 is working to confirm that.

Macias was finally charged May 2 and a warrant was put out for his arrest. He was arrested again Tuesday night.

Macias was charged with second degree rape. His arraignment has been scheduled for May 16.