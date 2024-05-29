Renton detectives ask for help identifying homicide suspects

Renton detectives are asking the public for help in identifying two suspects involved in an assault and homicide case from May 19. They are described as Hispanic males in their early to mid-30s.

The pair is accused of assaulting a 26-year-old man, as well as shooting and killing a 19-year-old man, around 10 p.m. in the 100 block of Airport Way in Renton.

According to detectives, the 19-year-old was seen on video ramming the suspect’s car with another car shortly before he was shot.

The 26-year-old man says the two suspects attacked him as he was walking inside a restaurant. Following the assault, the 19-year-old allegedly retaliated by ramming his car into the suspect’s silver 2010 Toyota Sequoia. One of the suspects then opened fire into the car, fatally shooting the 19-year-old.

The Toyota sustained significant front-end and driver’s side damage.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Chris Edwards at cedwards@rentonwa.gov.







