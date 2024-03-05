Renter: Empower tenants to file complaints against landlords in Alliance

ALLIANCE − A former City Council candidate hopes the city's new landlord regulations allow tenant complaints.

A renter, Brandi Douthitt, with her family, said on Monday night that she supports City Council and its work to craft the regulations, which would target landlords and the upkeep of their rental properties. The rules have yet to be finalized or adopted.

However, she said the regulations should include some kind of access for tenants to file complaints against landlords.

"We have a good landlord," said Douthitt, who ran in 2017 for Alliance City Council. She lost her election.

She explained the family moved back to Alliance in August after four years in Texas. She said they were searching for a house to rent, and many of the choices "were embarrassing" and overpriced. "We were lucky," Douthitt said, with the place they found.

However, she said tenants should have the ability to file complaints that are investigated, and action needs to be taken if violations are found.

The reason for the regulations is that the city doesn't have any rules in place, and city officials have said the situation has gotten out of hand.

Councilman Phillip Mastroianni, chairman of City Council's Planning, Zoning and Housing Committee, which is handling the legislative work on this issue, said they were working diligently on the regulations to make sure the final results are "thorough and not hasty."

Phillip Mastroianni

It could take months to be finalized.

That said, Mastroianni didn't dismiss the possibility that the new regulations could include either an online portal or a form for tenants to file complaints against landlords. He said all suggestions and feedback would be considered in the committee's work.

Meanwhile, Mastroianni and other council members have been getting complaints from landlords over the possible regulations, including a registry fee. No fee amount has been established. Councilman Ed Lohnes, R-3, said most businesses in Alliance need licenses.

Sheila Cherry

But Councilwoman Sheila Cherry, D-1, said one landlord has threatened to raise the rent to offset the registry expense. "We're the bad guys for making them to pay a registry fee," she said. "It shouldn't fall on the tenants."

Reach Benjamin Duer at 330-580-8567 or ben.duer@cantonrep.com. On X (formerly Twitter): @bduerREP.

This article originally appeared on The Repository: Proposed landlord regulations in Alliance could empower tenants