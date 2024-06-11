Rental Registration Program: More exemptions proposed to much-debated policy

WORCESTER — In response to City Council's several requests, the city administration has proposed additional exemptions to the city's much-debated Rental Registration Program including for newer rental properties and owner-occupied three-family-and-under properties.

The City Council's Standing Committee on Economic Development unanimously voted Monday to send the changes forward to the full council, along with the administration's previous proposed revisions that included an adjustment to two associated fines.

"I don't have any issue with supporting something that is going to support the safety of whether it's our residents or our firefighters," District 2 City Councilor and Economic Committee Chair Candy Mero-Carlson said. "In this last round, there were seven different chairman's orders to make this more palatable and we've since made a couple of other changes."

District 1 City Councilor Jennifer Pacillo and Councilor-at-Large Kathleen Toomey make up the remainder of the committee.

City Manager Eric D. Batista proposed amending a $300 daily fine for failing to register a property to a monthly fine equal to double the registration or renewal fee. Registering a residential, commercial, retail or office unit costs $15 and it costs $25 to register a lot. It costs $5 to renew residential, commercial, retail or office units and $15 for lots.

A daily $300 fine to property owners for not complying with a required inspection would also be lowered to $200 a month.

While the city administration did not include a council recommendation to allow third-party inspectors to conduct property inspections related to the registry in their proposed ordinance changes, Mero-Carlson requested Batista ensure inspectors are able to carry out the procedure.

City officials have said the program would provide a greater overview of rental housing stock and collect contact information for property owners. Officials said inspectors spend a great deal of time trying to get in contact with property owners.

Batista defended the registry during his May State of the City address.

The city is looking to have eligible rental properties inspected every five years and the fee process is intended to help fund the program.

The idea of a registry has been kicking around in city government for years and has been the subject of months of debate after property owners were sent a letter in March alerting them of its implementation.

In 2019, then-District 5 City Councilor Matthew Wally proposed a registry after the 2018 death of Worcester firefighter Christopher Roy in a burning apartment.

Discussion of a registry was revived in 2022 shortly after the fatal 2 Gage St. fire, which took place on a property with a history of health and safety violations. Tenants also had to evacuate a building at 267 Mill St. in July due to a partial roof collapse that same year.

The City Council voted to adopt the registry in 2022, but it was largely overshadowed by several high-profile issues on the council agendas.

The city also experienced two widely-covered housing complex fires about a week apart in late May and early June. May 28 two people were killed in an apartment house fire at 3 Hancock St. and June 4, the Washington Heights apartment complex caught fire, damaging 36 units with at least 24 of them total losses.

March 26, councilors said they had received an overwhelming series of questions and some criticized the rollout. The $300 fines were also called exorbitant.

The City Council sent further requests for reports to Batista in May that covered the following issues: Current practices used in the city for dealing with problem properties; incentive programs available to property owners of multiple dwelling units; flexible schedules for individuals to have their housing properties inspected; allowing private companies to complete inspections of rental properties in the city; allowing new infrastructure buildings to register themselves in the program; exempting owner-occupied units of three or less from the program; and ensuring property owners are not held responsible for tenants denying access to a rental property.

In response to a request for a legal opinion, the city's law department provided an opinion stating the ordinance is not facially unconstitutional, but entry into a dwelling unit pursuant of the ordinance can only occur with consent of the resident or with an administrative warrant. The city intends to change the ordinance language to include the need for consent, Deputy City Solicitor Alexandra Kalkounis said Monday.

Kalkounis said that property owners would not be penalized if a tenant refuses to allow entry for an inspection. If an agreement cannot be met between the city, the landlord and non-compliant tenants, Kalkounis said the city could go to Housing Court to gain entry to enforce the ordinance.

The city has prepared a draft consent form for tenants.

The city administration's new proposed changes include a five-year exemption for newer dwellings that received an occupancy permit on or after Sept. 29, 2022. The exemption begins on the date the occupancy permit was received. New owners must register within 30 days of taking ownership.

The exemption for newer dwellings is intended to reduce the load on the inspectors by taking out properties that had to undergo inspections to obtain occupancy permits. Mero-Carlson used the new Alta on the Row complex on Mulberry Street as an example.

The owner-occupancy exemptions for dwellings with three or less units have been pushed by some councilors, including District 3 Councilor George Russell, based on a belief that property owners who lived on the dwellings would be aware of its condition and active in maintaining it.

Kalkounis said the city did not include language about third-party inspectors because the city felt that question was best handled outside of the framework of an ordinance.

Russell, who attended the committee meeting while not being a committee member, said he felt allowing third-party inspectors would meet a need for scheduling that fit the lives of property owners and tenants.

Russell also said while he felt the council initially wanted a program to uncover potential fire hazards or illegal extra rooms, the ordinance instead would enforce the state sanitary code by checking people's apartments.

"I feel like I passed a baseball to the administration and they threw a beach ball back at me," Russell said.

Colleges and universities are not required to register their housing as dormitories and lodging houses already must complete inspections with the city on a yearly basis, David Horne, city building commissioner and interim inspectional services commissioner, said.

Section 8 housing is also not subject to the registry since they are already subject to yearly inspections.

The City Council is set to discuss the policy again during the June 18 City Council meeting. The registration deadline is set for July 1.

Horne said he believed upwards of 30,000 properties were registered so far.

This article originally appeared on Telegram & Gazette: City Council proposes more changes to much-debated rental registry