Rent too high? Affordable housing leaders, state officials offer homebuyers assistance

Joyce "JT" Tabb lived in her apartment for 26 years, but in Delaware's booming real estate market, the rent kept climbing. Facing the daunting prospect of a $2,000 monthly payment, the 78-year-old decided instead to invest in a home. Living on a fixed income, she knew her budget would narrow her options.

However, Tabb had her preferences and made sure to inform her real estate agent of the areas where she did not want to live. "I said I am not going to a trailer park. I am not going to live with a relative or a friend. I am not going to go to the hood," the retiree recalled.

Initially, Tabb was skeptical when her agent took her to a rowhome on Wilmington's Eastside. However, upon entering, she immediately felt at home and purchased the home. Tabb knew the house needed some work and thought the seller would make important safety repairs she had requested, but they remained unfinished. Seeking assistance, Tabb reached out to Habitat for Humanity of New Castle County.

Homeowner Joyce "JT" Tabb speaks at a press conference outside her home in Wilmington on June 5, 2024. Held by Habitat for Humanity of New Castle County and the organization's partners, the event highlighted local home repair programs and state homebuying assistance.

The organization promptly addressed and repaired serious safety concerns in the home, particularly those that could affect seniors. They removed the worn carpeting on the staircase, secured the handrail on the outdoor steps, repaired the roof and installed new windows.

The renovations were part of their Aging in Place program, aiming to help low-to-moderate-income households led by homeowners ages 60 years and older maintain ownership of their homes. By addressing substandard housing and completing necessary repairs to ensure families remain "safe, warm, and dry," the program also aims to reduce healthcare costs and housing insecurity.

Delaware's lesser-known housing crisis

At a press conference outside Tabb's recently repaired rowhome on Wednesday, Kevin L. Smith, chief executive officer of Habitat for Humanity of New Castle County was joined by public officials and stakeholders in affordable housing to bring attention to the thousands of Delaware homes in need of critical repairs. They also introduced funding programs available for new homeowners to address the needed repairs.

According to Smith, the needed repairs on Tabb's new home highlighted Delaware's other major housing crisis. "You might be surprised that we also have a crisis around trying to sustain the homeownership that we have," he said.

Smith said 25,000 low- to moderate-income households in Delaware need home repairs with around 5,000 of them requiring "substantial" work, according to a University of Delaware study commissioned by the three Habitat for Humanity organizations in each county. The estimated cost to address these repair needs would be $95 million.

Smith announced that Habitat for Humanity of New Castle County's partnerships with several departments with the state, the city of Wilmington, ChristianaCare and Delaware State Housing Authority will enable more seniors to stay in their homes and provide homebuyers with the necessary financing to renovate existing homes.

Houses on East Seventh Street in Wilmington that needed renovation.

Financial assistance for homebuyers

Representatives from the Delaware State Housing Authority were also present to announce financing programs for homebuyers. The department's Kiss Your Landlord Goodbye program options for Delaware homebuyers include forgivable loans to purchase a home, a below-market rate loan for first-time homebuyers and special loans for active military and veterans, first responders, as well as state, school and hospital employees:

Home Sweet Home

Forgivable loan after 10 years of occupancy in the home as a primary residence.

Up to $12,000 for down payment and closing costs.

Funding is limited.

Diamond in the Rough

Combines the cost of the home purchase and minor renovations into one mortgage allowing buyers to purchase and then make repairs after closing.

$10,000 downpayment assistance is available if eligible.

Minimum credit score of 620.

Delaware Diamonds for state employees, military personnel and hospital employees.

Forgivable loan after 10 years of occupancy in the home as a primary residence.

Must be actively employed for at least 6 months at time of application by one of these employers:

Must be a first responder, active military and veteran, state employee, public or private school employee, or employee of Bayhealth, Beebe, Nemours, St. Francis, The VA Hospital, and Christiana Care.

Funding is limited.

Welcome Home Program for first-time homebuyers.

Cannot have owned a home in the previous three years

Financing rates as low as 5.5%

