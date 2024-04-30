Renovations for Saline County’s Old River Bridge ahead of schedule

BENTON, Ark.- A bridge built in 1889 for only $5000 is now a one-million-dollar renovation project that will be completed ahead of schedule in the Spring of 2025.

The bridge is a symbol of Saline County’s past, but a crown jewel in its future.

“This is such a historical site for the original settlers of Saline County this bridge signifies so much, a way to get from one place to another, but a way to also connect communities,” Saline County Judge Matt Brumley said.

One of the oldest bridges in Arkansas to return to original location

The Old River Bridge was built in 1889, making it 135 years old and the oldest Arkansas bridge in its original location.

The bridge was built along the Old Missouri Trail, now known as the Southwest Trail. The trail spans 65 miles between Hot Spring National Park and Little Rock, with Saline County being 27.3 miles of it.

“The Southwest Trail, which begins at Central High School in Little Rock travels all the way through Saline County and ends at Bathhouse Row in Hot Spring,” Brumley said.

It acts as a stopping point to fish the river, enjoy a picnic, hike, bike and even enjoy the downtown areas.

The renovation project began back in 2018.

“We had originally started this project back in 2018 which involved the deconstruction of the existing structure that was up over the river,” Vice President of Mobley Contractors, Brad Deaver, said.

Saline County holds groundbreaking for Old River Bridge

After the teardown, the bridge was shipped to Michigan in 2021 and stayed there for refurbishing, with Deaver traveling with it every step of the way.

The bridge arrived back in Saline County in 2022 and has awaited its moving date. That date is coming soon as the groundbreaking and construction begin.

In February, they began cutting overgrown grass and underbrush that blocked access to the river.

“March 11, we had probably 300 people here that came to watch a groundbreaking, and it just shows the excitement of this area,” Brumley said.

According to Brumley and Deaver, about a month later, you can see the progress.

“We got about halfway completed across the Saline River, so we work from down in the river for the substructure up to the pier supports, and then eventually we’ll get the historic bridge done,” Deaver said.

According to Deaver, the Old River Bridge will cross the Saline River almost 400 feet, stretching from one side to the other.

Deaver said the construction process is done with meticulous hands.

“You’re really careful with everything you touch, you don’t want to damage anything, and now we’re fixing to put them back together, it’s really exciting,” Deaver said.

Many hope this will be something people can enjoy for many years to come.

“Just being able to pour into a project that is so worthy today but going to be worthy for generations and generations to come is something to get excited about,” Brumley said.

