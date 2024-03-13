Renovations progressing at Washington County, Virginia Courthouse

ABINGDON, Va. (WJHL) – In July of 2022, construction began on the expansion to the Washington Co. Courthouse located in Abingdon, Va.

After two years of construction, county leaders said the expansion is almost complete. On Tuesday afternoon, members of the public were able to take a look inside the expansion and see the work being completed.

“We’re able to show a small preview for the public of where their public dollars went,” said County Administrator Jason Berry. “Which is a $30 million investment in a new facility.”

The expansion comes from a need for more space, something the new building will offer.

“The new facility has a new general district courtroom downstairs,” said Berry. “It’s got two juvenile courtrooms, new holding cells, new jury rooms, new attorney-client privilege rooms, clerk area, probation area. So all the different court services will have new offices and a new space.”

The courthouse is in a historical district, meaning the town needed special approval before renovations could begin.

“What we have today has been approved by the Town of Abingdon and does fit into their guidelines for a historical district,” said Berry.

Berry said the location of the courthouse has sparked interest in the town.

“It’s already spurred new investment in the Town of Abingdon,” said Berry. “New restaurants, new shops. So I think in a way, the county’s investment has helped the town.”

Court employees said the new facility will help daily proceedings run more smoothly.

“It’s a better functioning courthouse, as far as security,” said Dwayne Knight, sergeant of the Washington County Virginia Sheriff’s Office Court Division. “As far as us being able to get around and maneuver a little better and having control of some potential problems that could take place.”

Knight said the new facility will also help to minimize logistical problems they saw in the old facility.

“Anything you modernize is better for anyone to operate,” said Knight. “But having something like this helps us to get a grip on those potential problems.”

The addition of courtrooms calls for more staff, something Knight said is good for them.

“That was a big plus,” said Knight. “Not only for this courthouse but for the community having to be able to have the proper security in the courtrooms.”

Courthouse staff are scheduled to move into their new offices beginning next week.

